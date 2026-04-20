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Jindal Stainless enters retail, expands into construction value chain

The move will allow the company to directly reach end-consumers, builders and fabricators, moving beyond its traditional B2B model.

Jindal Stainless
The company is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity in FY27.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 1:15 PM IST
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Jindal Stainless Ltd on Monday announced its retail foray with the launch of stainless steel rebar Jindal Infinity, marking a strategic extension into the construction value chain.

The move will allow the company to directly reach end-consumers, builders and fabricators, moving beyond its traditional B2B model.

"Our entry into the retail segment with Jindal Infinity marks a strategic extension of our capabilities into the construction value chain...we aim to bring these advanced solutions closer to the Indian consumer. This is aligned with our larger vision of supporting a quality-first, safer, and more resilient environment,"company's Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.'  Compared to conventional rebars, stainless steel rebars offer significantly higher resistance to corrosion, including a higher critical chloride threshold, which enhances durability in aggressive environments.

"With a growing distributor and dealer network, we are creating the foundation for scale. The initial response underscores the need for high-performance, differentiated materials, particularly in applications where long-term durability and reliability are critical," Jindal Stainless Head of Sales Rajeev Garg said.

Jindal Stainless had an annual turnover of Rs 40,182 crore in FY25.

The company is ramping up its facilities to reach 4.2 million tonnes of annual melt capacity in FY27.

It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2025. In India, there are 10 sales offices and six service centres, as of March 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Jindal SteelRetail sectorConstruction

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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