Jindal Stainless enters retail, expands into construction value chain

Jindal Stainless Ltd on Monday announced its retail foray with the launch of stainless steel rebar Jindal Infinity, marking a strategic extension into the construction value chain.

The move will allow the company to directly reach end-consumers, builders and fabricators, moving beyond its traditional B2B model.

"Our entry into the retail segment with Jindal Infinity marks a strategic extension of our capabilities into the construction value chain...we aim to bring these advanced solutions closer to the Indian consumer. This is aligned with our larger vision of supporting a quality-first, safer, and more resilient environment,"company's Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said.' Compared to conventional rebars, stainless steel rebars offer significantly higher resistance to corrosion, including a higher critical chloride threshold, which enhances durability in aggressive environments.