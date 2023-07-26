Home / Companies / News / Jindal Stainless pitches for imposition of CVD on stainless steel imports

Jindal Stainless pitches for imposition of CVD on stainless steel imports

Consolidated revenue was at Rs 10,183.96 crore, higher by 25.44 per cent as sales volume increased

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
Jindal Stainless

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) managing director Abhyuday Jindal has pitched for the imposition of countervailing duty (CVD) to protect the domestic stainless steel manufacturing industry in the country.

A market leader in the domestic market, Jindal Stainless faces stiff competition from cheap imports, especially from China. 

Jindal said that there has been continuous dumping for several years and it was hampering the domestic industry.
He said China was occupying close to 30 per cent of the market share in India.

“There were some imports from Japan and Korea, but those were directly into the auto sector,” Jindal said.

From a price perspective, Chinese stainless steel was 15-20 per cent cheaper than the domestic variety.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is currently reviewing CVD imposition on stainless steel.

“If the PMO can intervene and take action and give us protection on this issue, it gives a ray of hope for us.  We are waiting to hear back from them,” he said.

Jindal also pointed out that the US and several European nations have imposed duty on Chinese imports.

“India is practically the only market open to China where they are able to dump their goods,” he added.

The clamour for CVD is getting louder with the slowdown in export markets.
Going forward, Jindal expects “flattish” volumes in Q2 due to dumping.

“We are not seeing any respite from dumping that is happening from China. If there is some respite and the CVD does come into play, we can give much higher guidance,” he said.

Typically, exports account for about 25-30 per cent of sales volumes.

This year, it is around 15 per cent on a higher volume base, he said.

“Europe and the US are a bit down compared to our levels,” he explained.

The company, however, is pushing exports in South Korea, South America and the Middle East. 

The growth in the domestic market had been good, which is reflected in the company’s performance in the first quarter of the financial year.

Jindal Stainless Q1 net up over 49%

Jindal Stainless on Wednesday reported a 49.74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 745.81 crore in the June quarter (Q1FY24) led by domestic demand.

Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 498.06 crore.

Consolidated revenue was at Rs 10,183.96 crore, higher by 25.44 per cent as sales volume increased. 

Sequentially, the company’s net profit was down by 2.61 per cent and revenues grew by 4.29 per cent. 

Also Read

Jindal Stainless sees domestic demand; China imports a challenge: Firm's MD

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) fixes record date for merger with JSL; stock up 3%

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 1,200 cr in nickel pig iron JV in Indonesia

Jindal Steel & Power net profit down 68 per cent to Rs 518.67 crore

Stocks to Watch: TCS, Infosys, Karnataka Bank, FRL, Jindal Stainless

Demerger not to affect synergies between ITC's other businesses: Analysts

Boeing loses $149 mn in Q2 as plane maker pushes ahead production increases

Unfavourable rains impacts Coca Cola's business, growth outlook intact

Qatar fund in talks to buy minority stake in Reliance Retail Ventures

NCLT gives green signal to Go First to fly aircraft if registered

Topics :Jindal StainlessJindal Stainless Steeldomestic steel sector

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story