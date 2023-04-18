Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan

India’s Tata Steel Ltd. is in talks to raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could become the company’s first green loan.

No final decision has yet been taken and details may still change, according to the people. Bloomberg-compiled data indicate this would be Tata Steel’s first green loan.

The debt could have a tenor of about five years and the proceeds would be used for capital expenditure, said the people, who declined to be named because the matter is private. The lenders include Bank of America Corp., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.