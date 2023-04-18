Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan

Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan

No final decision has yet been taken and details may still change, according to the people. Bloomberg-compiled data indicate this would be Tata Steel's first green loan

Tata Steel in talks to raise up to $400 million in offshore green loan

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 3:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Saikat Das
 
India’s Tata Steel Ltd. is in talks to raise as much as $400 million, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could become the company’s first green loan. 
 
The debt could have a tenor of about five years and the proceeds would be used for capital expenditure, said the people, who declined to be named because the matter is private. The lenders include Bank of America Corp., HSBC Holdings Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. 
No final decision has yet been taken and details may still change, according to the people. Bloomberg-compiled data indicate this would be Tata Steel’s first green loan. 

The company did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s requests for comment.
Steelmaking is carbon intensive and the sector will require fresh financing to improve its environmental footprint. A global shift to low-emissions productions would require outlays of about $4.4 trillion over the next 30 years, according to a 2022 McKinsey Quarterly report. 

Tata Steel lags its peers on several environmental metrics, including greenhouse gas emissions, air quality, and water and waste management, according to data compiled by Bloomberg

Topics :Tata Steelfund raising

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Also Read

More initiatives on anvil to boost steel sector in 2023: Union Minister

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

PLI scheme qualifiers, steel ministry to ink pacts for investment proposals

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under PLI scheme for steel: MD Bimlendra Jha

Odisha CM visits Nippon plant in Japan, discuses green tech for projects

Apple fans have their moment hobnobbing with Tim Cook at the BKC store

Reliance Capital resolution process completion deadline extended to July 16

Orders of Blinkit rivals surge as workers strike in Delhi-NCR continues

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Adani Group's debt pile up almost 21%, relies on global banks for funding

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story