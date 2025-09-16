Home / Companies / News / Jindal Steel bids for Thyssenkrupp, pledges €2 bn low-emission push

Jindal Steel International has bid for Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, pledging €2 billion to expand low-emission steelmaking in Germany and integrate into its global chain

Jindal Steel is part of the Naveen Jindal Group, which operates across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. | File Image
Sep 16 2025
Jindal Steel International, an arm of the Naveen Jindal Group, has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel division, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, and entered into discussions with the German group, the company said on Tuesday.
 
As part of its proposal, Jindal plans to invest more than €2 billion in Germany to complete the direct reduced iron (DRI) project in Duisburg and establish additional electric arc furnace capacity. The company said the plan would expand low-emission steel production and secure long-term steelmaking in Germany.
 
Jindal also intends to integrate Thyssenkrupp Steel into its global supply chain, using iron ore from its mines in Cameroon and supply from a hydrogen-ready DRI plant under construction in Oman. The €2 billion Oman facility is expected to begin operations in 2027.
 
Narendra Misra, Jindal’s director of European operations, said the company aims to “preserve and grow Thyssenkrupp’s 200-year industrial legacy and help transform it into Europe’s largest integrated low-emission steelmaker.”
 
Jindal Steel is part of the Naveen Jindal Group, which operates across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The group reported revenues of around €12 billion in the 2025 financial year, with a 22 per cent EBITDA margin and net leverage of €1.2 billion.
 

Topics :Jindal GroupJindal Steel and Power LimitedOman

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

