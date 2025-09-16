Jindal Steel bids for Thyssenkrupp, pledges €2 bn low-emission push

Jindal Steel International, an arm of the Naveen Jindal Group, has submitted a non-binding offer to acquire Thyssenkrupp AG’s steel division, Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe, and entered into discussions with the German group, the company said on Tuesday.

As part of its proposal, Jindal plans to invest more than €2 billion in Germany to complete the direct reduced iron (DRI) project in Duisburg and establish additional electric arc furnace capacity. The company said the plan would expand low-emission steel production and secure long-term steelmaking in Germany.

Jindal also intends to integrate Thyssenkrupp Steel into its global supply chain, using iron ore from its mines in Cameroon and supply from a hydrogen-ready DRI plant under construction in Oman. The €2 billion Oman facility is expected to begin operations in 2027.