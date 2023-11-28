Home / Companies / News / Jio provides voice, data services at Silkyara tunnel within 12 hrs

Jio provides voice, data services at Silkyara tunnel within 12 hrs

The remote part of Uttarakhand had weak signals and authorities, working to rescue the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel, had asked the telecom operator to boost the network

Press Trust of India Uttarkashi
Posting pictures of the mobile tower, Reliance in a post on X said it surmounted challenges of no power and poles besides poor road connectivity to provide voice and data services

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Reliance Jio, the nation's biggest mobile telephony operator, has set up mobile infrastructure near the collapsed tunnel in the himalayas within 12 hours to provide voice and data services to aid the rescue of 41 construction workers.

The remote part of Uttarakhand had weak signals and authorities, working day and night to rescue the workers trapped in the under-construction tunnel since its collapse more than two weeks ago, had asked the telecom operator to boost the network.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Posting pictures of the mobile tower, Reliance in a post on X said it surmounted challenges of no power and poles besides poor road connectivity to provide voice and data services.

"Our Jio Team is working shoulder-to-shoulder with those tasked with the rescue operations. Honoured to report that Jio's data and voice services have been provided at this challenging vertical location within 12 hours," it said.

Stating that no vehicle can go to the hilltop location, the company said there are no poles and power as well as no fibre connectivity. "All these challenges have been surmounted and essential connectivity restored."

The construction workers have been trapped 260 meters inside the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel since November 12, when a part of the under-construction tunnel collapsed following a landslide.

The Silkyara tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather accessibility project, is being built by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited.

Rescuers had a breakthrough on Tuesday, when they drilled through rocks and debris to reach the workers trapped in the collapsed tunnel after 17 days.

Also Read

Rescue workers break through rubble in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling underway to create escape route

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Steel rods blocking rescue efforts removed at Slikyara Tunnel collapse site

SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh looking to raise $100 mn through credit funds

Philips Carbon Black to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals for Rs 3,800 crore

Tata Sons to tender stocks worth Rs 12,284 crore in TCS share buyback

Bengaluru gets AMD's new global design centre, to accommodate 3K engineers

BharatPe turns EBITDA positive in Oct, annualised revenue up Rs 1,500 cr

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reliance JioUttarakhandJio network

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story