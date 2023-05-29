Home / Companies / News / JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

The development comes a month after JioCinema said it will be the new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in the country starting May

Press Trust of India Mumbai
JioCinema, NBCUniversal sign partnership pact to bring NBCU films to India

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Viacom18's streaming platform JioCinema on Monday announced a multi-year agreement with NBCUniversal (NBCU) to bring several NBCU films and TV series to India.

The development comes a month after JioCinema said it will be the new home to HBO and Warner Bros content in the country starting May.

As per the pact, viewers will be able to enjoy titles from NBCU's world-renowned content portfolio, which is backed by production entities and brands including Universal Television, Universal International Studios, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures and Focus Features.

NBCU's programming will be based out of a Peacock branded hub starting June on JioCinema's newly announced 'JioCinema Premium' SVOD (subscription video on demand) tier.

Through this service, Indian subscribers will have access to Peacock Originals including "Bel-Air", a dramatic reimagining of the '90s comedy series that starred Will Smith, and "The Calling", an investigative drama series from Emmy winner David E. Kelley, directed and executive produced by Oscar winner Barry Levinson, and co-composed by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro.

Movies from the superhit "Despicable Me/Minions" and "Fast" franchises, including the newly released "Fast X", as well as "The Super Mario Bros Movie", voice starring Chris Pratt, and the highly anticipated IMAX-shot epic thriller "Oppenheimer" directed by Christopher Nolan will also head to the service in the future.

Fans of reality television can stream NBCU's unscripted series such as "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and "Vanderpump Rules".

Oscar-nominated "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" and the sci-fi horror film "M3GAN" from James Wan and Blumhouse will be available as part of the DreamWorks Animation slate.

Critically acclaimed and fan favourite series from NBCU's vast library, including "Downton Abbey", "Suits", "The Office", "Parks and Recreation" and "The Mindy Project", are also a part of this deal.

Also Read

Writers' strike hits Hollywood as members of the Writers Guild protest

GTPL Hathway launches an OTT apps aggregation product 'GTPL Genie+'

Video programming distributor DirecTV to layoff hundreds of workers

Meta, Bharti Airtel to bring 'world's longest' subsea cable to India

Oscars 2023: Where to watch, what to expect, who all will be present

ONGC Videsh has around $100 mn of dividend income stuck in Russia: Official

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

As Go First seeks to plug exit, 200 pilots accept Air India's job offer

Amazon announces 5G revolution sale on smartphones: Check deals and offers

India Inc's dividend payout rises 26% to Rs 3.26 trillion in 2022-23

Topics :Viacom 18Streaming networksstreaming services

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story