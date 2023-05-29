Home / Companies / News / Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide medical support to delivery partners

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced it has collaborated with Dial4242 to provide ambulance services and medical support through mobile medical units (MMUs) to delivery partners

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 2:20 PM IST
Online food delivery platform Zomato on Monday announced it has collaborated with Dial4242 to provide ambulance services and medical support through mobile medical units (MMUs) to delivery partners.

 

 

With this, the delivery partners associated with Zomato can get their free health check-ups and eye testing done at convenient locations. The MMUs are currently set up in Delhi and Gurugram.

"We have been leveraging Dial4242's ambulance services since January 2023. Strengthening our association with Dial4242 further with the Mobile Medical Unit setups, we aim to provide preventative healthcare support to our delivery partners," said Rinshul Chandra, COO, food ordering and delivery business at Zomato.

Within two weeks of MMUs' deployment, approximately 500 delivery partners leveraged the services for their health and well-being, according to the company.

"Our extended collaboration with Zomato for such lifesaving initiatives encourages us to keep on building better processes and systems to be able to fulfil our mission of making ambulances available to each and every Indian within 10 minutes", said Jeetendra Lalwani, Co-founder, Dial4242 Ambulance Services.

Zomato has a 24X7 dedicated online emergency support including 'Buddy Delivery Partner' initiative for police/ambulance assistance in case of emergency.

Earlier this year, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the company is building public infrastructure to support the entire gig economy and delivery partners of various companies.

Called 'The Shelter Project', the initiative helps delivery partners rest at those points that offer clean drinking water, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, high-speed internet, a 24X7 helpdesk and first-aid support.

First Published: May 29 2023 | 3:02 PM IST

