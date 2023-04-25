Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre develops tyre with 80% sustainable and recycled materials

JK Tyre & Industries on Tuesday said it has developed a passenger car radial tyre with 80 per cent sustainable, recycled and renewable material

New Delhi
JK Tyre & Industries on Tuesday said it has developed a passenger car radial tyre with 80 per cent sustainable, recycled and renewable material.

The company said the tyre has been developed based on a decade long research and will deliver performance comparable to that of a standard radial tyre while registering a lower carbon footprint.

JK Tyre said the "Ux Green" tyre was tested extensively in indoor and outdoor, on roads as well as on test tracks to validate the performance.

"With a strong emphasis on creating substitutes to conserve the ecosystem, the tyre has been fully designed & developed using 80 per cent sustainable materials," JK Tyre Chairman & Managing Director Raghupati Singhania said in a statement.

This development is not only a reflection of the company's R&D team, but it also reinforces its serious commitment to advancing sustainable growth and boosting societal value creation, moving towards carbon neutrality by 2050, he added.

The range of such tyres will be offered in due course, the tyre maker said.

First Published: Apr 25 2023

