JLL appointed as global real estate facilities manager by Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce has appointed real estate group JLL to run global facilities management operations across the company's real estate portfolio in China, Germany, India, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to a statement by JLL, as part of the long-term contract starting February 2024, JLL will operate as Rolls-Royce's strategic global facilities management partner across 15 million square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office space at 44 sites in six countries.

Andrew McManus, global head of Property Services, Rolls-Royce said, "Effectively planning, managing and operating our diverse real estate locations to create safe, sustainable and inspiring environments for our people has never been more important for us as we navigate the changing world of work."

"We look forward to having JLL as our global strategic partner, driving best practices and efficiencies across our diverse real estate portfolio", said McManus.

Neil Murray, chief executive officer (CEO) of Work Dynamics, JLL, added, "JLL's global footprint, and an end-to-end approach to real estate including an in-house technology division, allows us to uniquely support Rolls-Royce in optimizing their portfolio and creating efficiencies to support their long-term strategy and achieve operational sustainability goals."

"I am excited for JLL as we embark on this journey with Rolls-Royce and am proud of this new partnership, built on a shared purpose to drive better experience, performance and sustainability," he added.

The company's statement added, "Powered by its proprietary technology and data-driven insights, JLL will play a pivotal role in providing FM services to accelerate operational initiatives, deliver exceptional employee experiences, and help Rolls-Royce achieve its sustainability commitments."