JLR delays launch of Range Rover, Jaguar electric vehicles: Report

British luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has delayed the launch of its electric Range Rover and Jaguar models to allow time for more testing and for demand to pick up, The Guardian reported on Friday.

JLR has told customers deliveries of the Range Rover Electric will not start until next year, the report said, while a source told the newspaper that Jaguar's first EV will start production in August 2026.

Deliveries of the Range Rover Electric were originally supposed to begin late 2025.

The models, which are the first electric models to be manufactured directly by JLR, required extended testing, which partly led to the delay, the report added.

"Our plans and vehicle architectures are flexible so we can adapt to different market and client demands," the company said in a statement to Reuters, while maintaining that it would sell electric versions for all of its brands by 2030. The "Defender" SUV maker did not respond to any other details in the Guardian report. Earlier this month, the Tata Motors-owned automaker posted a 10.7 per cent drop in first-quarter sales, hit by a temporary pause in shipments to the US and a wind-down of the Jaguar brand's legacy models. Production of the Range Rover Velar's electric version, slated for production from April 2026, could also be delayed further, the report said.