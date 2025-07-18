Reliance Retail Q1FY26 results: Net profit soars 33.2% to ₹3,267 crore

Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) on Friday reported a 33.2% year-on-year rise in its net profit, reaching Rs 3,267 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Executive director Isha Ambani said, “Reliance Retail delivered resilient performance during this quarter, driven by our relentless focus on operational excellence, geographical expansion, and a sharper product portfolio. Our continued investments in cutting-edge technologies and differentiated product offerings have enabled us to serve our customers better and scale with agility."

Reliance Retail’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) from operations increased 10.9% to Rs 6,044 crore.

The firm’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 73,720 crore, up 11.3% year-on-year, while its gross revenue also rose by 11.3% to Rs 84,171 crore. Sequentially, revenue from operations decreased by 6.2%, and net profit dropped by 7.2%. Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said in a statement, “Retail’s business performance registered customer base expansion to 358 million, along with significant improvement across operating metrics.” He added, “We are focusing on strengthening the portfolio of our own FMCG brands, which resonate with the tastes of Indian consumers. Our Retail business continues to enhance its ability to fulfil everyday as well as specialised needs of all customer cohorts, through a multi-channel approach.”

During the quarter, the company opened 388 new stores, taking its total store count to 19,592 with a total area of 77.6 million square feet. For the quarter ended June, its finance cost was up 7.6% year-on-year, totalling Rs 592 crore. The company’s registered customer base grew to 358 million, making Reliance Retail one of the most preferred retailers in the country, according to its release. The company also highlighted that JioMart continued to expand quick hyper-local deliveries, registering a 68% quarter-on-quarter growth and 175% year-on-year growth in daily orders. ALSO READ: Hindustan Zinc CEO rejects Viceroy's brand fee allegations against Vedanta

Reliance Retail’s consumer electronics business achieved steady growth, driven by a 26% increase in average bill value and a 200 basis point increase in conversions year-on-year. However, air conditioner sales were impacted due to the early onset of the monsoon, the company said. Its fashion and lifestyle business experienced growth in revenue and EBITDA, driven by new store formats and strong performance of its own brands. “Growth has picked up with multiple initiatives undertaken in the last four quarters, including Reliance Trends launching in-trend designs and improving store experiences. Emerging formats of GAP, Azorte, and Yousta registered a 59% year-on-year growth, now operating in over 170 stores,” RRVL said in its release. It added that Shein continues to receive strong traction, crossing 2 million app downloads and over 20,000 live options.