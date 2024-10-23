Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / JLR expands global innovation network with new tech hub launch in India

JLR expands global innovation network with new tech hub launch in India

"India's rapidly-growing startup sector and JLR's already established presence and close links to the Tata Group make the country the ideal location for the newest innovation hub," JLR's Innovation

jaguar land rover tata jlr
The innovation hub will also bring together industry, government, academia, and other parties, JLR said. (Photo: File)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said it has launched an initiative in India to work closely with startups for developing the next generation of products and services that will help define the company's future client experiences.

The Tata Motors-owned marquee brand has launched the Open Innovation Hub in Bengaluru, building on the success of the company's existing initiatives in the UK, US, Israel, and Brazil.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The India hub will focus on deep tech including artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, internet of things, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and sensors and devices, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said in a statement.

"India's rapidly-growing startup sector and JLR's already established presence and close links to the Tata Group make the country the ideal location for the newest innovation hub," JLR's Innovation Director Igor Murakami said.

Through global collaborations, the initiative is connecting the automaker to the next generation of talent and technologies, he added.

The innovation hub will also bring together industry, government, academia, and other parties, JLR said.

More From This Section

WHO approves Zydus Lifesciences' typhoid vaccine for UN procurement

Hyundai Motor India gets flood of bullish calls amid its weak debut

Tech Mahindra boosts workforce by 6,653 in Q2, headcount climbs to 154,273

Vedanta Resources raises $300 mn through tap issue on existing bond issue

RBI approves Pranav Chawda's appointment as JP Morgan Chase Bank India CEO

They will discuss and develop industry leading solutions for JLR, such as optimising batteries for electric powertrains, identifying optimal locations for charging infrastructure and delivering more advanced ADAS, it added.

The new hub is the fifth to open since JLR's Open Innovation Programme launched in April 2022.

The programme has engaged with over 2,500 startups globally, resulting in 33 formal collaborations so far.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ratan Tata's redemption: White knight for Ford despite earlier humiliation

JLR's disappointing September quarter update drags Tata Motors share 4%

Premium

Tata-JLR unit takes the wheel, steering India towards luxury car export hub

Tata Motors dips 3% on heavy volumes; stock down 13% so far in September

Tata Motors shares slip 6% after UBS maintains 'sell' with target of Rs 825

Topics :Tata Motors JLRTechHubTata Motors Jaguar Land Rover

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story