JLR expands global innovation network with new tech hub launch in India

Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday said it has launched an initiative in India to work closely with startups for developing the next generation of products and services that will help define the company's future client experiences. The Tata Motors-owned marquee brand has launched the Open Innovation Hub in Bengaluru, building on the success of the company's existing initiatives in the UK, US, Israel, and Brazil. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The India hub will focus on deep tech including artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, internet of things, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and sensors and devices, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said in a statement.

"India's rapidly-growing startup sector and JLR's already established presence and close links to the Tata Group make the country the ideal location for the newest innovation hub," JLR's Innovation Director Igor Murakami said.

Through global collaborations, the initiative is connecting the automaker to the next generation of talent and technologies, he added.

The innovation hub will also bring together industry, government, academia, and other parties, JLR said.

They will discuss and develop industry leading solutions for JLR, such as optimising batteries for electric powertrains, identifying optimal locations for charging infrastructure and delivering more advanced ADAS, it added.

The new hub is the fifth to open since JLR's Open Innovation Programme launched in April 2022.

The programme has engaged with over 2,500 startups globally, resulting in 33 formal collaborations so far.