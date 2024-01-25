Home / Companies / News / Job cuts in Britain 'least bad option', will continue talks: Tata Steel CEO

Job cuts in Britain 'least bad option', will continue talks: Tata Steel CEO

The steelmaker will close its two blast furnaces in Britain by the end of this year, axing up to 2,800 jobs at its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales

The steelmaker expects India's steel demand to be strong, with growth expected in automotives and construction, alongside railways and oil and gas sectors
Reuters NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Planned job cuts in Britain by India's Tata Steel were the "least bad option," and the company will continue to hold talks with unions and hopes to reach a conclusion over the next two months, CEO T V Narendran said.

The steelmaker will close its two blast furnaces in Britain by the end of this year, axing up to 2,800 jobs at its Port Talbot steelworks in Wales.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The plan, however, has been rejected by three trade unions - Community, Unite, and GMB - who said they would consult members on next steps, including industrial action.

"We are expecting the unions to also think through the consequences of some of the actions, because ultimately this is not a business which is making money and trying to restructure, it is losing a lot of money," Narendran told Reuters in an interview.

"Do you want to lose even more money? And does that help? It's not a happy conversation, but it's a necessary conversation," he said, adding that the company will deal with the situation as it evolves.

INDIA'S CRITICAL MINERALS, STEEL DEMAND

The steelmaker is also looking at India's ongoing auction of critical minerals, the first part of which is underway for an estimated $5.4 billion and includes minerals such as lithium.

"We are just looking at all the minerals being listed, looking at the documents, looking at the reserves, seeing if anything is of interest and then we will decide," Narendran said.

The steelmaker expects India's steel demand to be strong, with growth expected in automotives and construction, alongside railways and oil and gas sectors.

Separately, Narendran said he expects continued volatility in prices of coking coal, a key steelmaking raw material, with prices moving in the $270-$350 per ton range.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

After Google, Amazon announces job cuts; hundreds to get pink slips

Adani Power appoints Dilip Jha as CFO with effect from April this year

R-Day sale 2024: Smartphones, PCs, and electronics fly off e-com shelves

Indus Towers may emit weak signals as Vodafone-related concerns persist

Zomato receives RBI approval to operate as online payment aggregator

IT giant TCS looks to double staff in France over next three years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :job cutsTata SteelBritainSteel Industry

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story