Jobs portal Apna signs MoU with MP govt to contribute 100,000 jobs annually

The MoU was signed in the presence of Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State for School Education, and Gautam Tetwal, Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment

The approach aims to ensure maximum access to job opportunities for Madhya Pradesh's youth. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Jobs and professional networking platform Apna.co has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment, Government of Madhya Pradesh, at the Invest Madhya Pradesh Summit to drive large-scale employment generation and workforce empowerment across the state and generate 100,000 job opportunities. 

The partnership with Directorate of Employment, Department of Technical Education, Skill Development, and Employment would create 100,000 job opportunities annually, spanning diverse sectors such as retail, BFSI, IT, manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare, Apna.co said in a release.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Inder Singh Parmar, Minister of State for School Education, and Gautam Tetwal, Minister of State for Skill Development and Employment.

"Through this collaboration, millions of job seekers across Madhya Pradesh will gain free access to a diverse range of job opportunities through Apna," it said.

It further said that the initiative offers a targeted pro bono package for the state's 38 lakh registered MSMEs. Each MSME will receive Rs 2,000 in credits, which can be used to post one complimentary job listing and access candidate profilesstreamlining the hiring process and enabling businesses to grow and thrive.

"By contributing 100,000 job opportunities annually and offering exclusive pro bono benefits to 38 lakh MSMEs, we are set to drive transformative economic growth," said Nirmit Parikh, Founder and CEO of Apna.co.

The release further said the Directorate of Employment will support awareness and outreach initiatives through district employment offices, MSME associations, Common Service Centers (CSCs), and digital channels..

The approach aims to ensure maximum access to job opportunities for Madhya Pradesh's youth., digitally bridging the gap between job seekers and recruiters while leveraging Apna's AI-powered job matching technology to deliver faster, more relevant opportunities, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Madhya Pradesh Global Investors SummitMadhya Pradeshjob creation

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

