Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit: Sajjan Jindal spoke on the strategic importance of the Northeast in India's economic trajectory, noting the region will play a crucial role in India's economic growth

Sajjan Jindal JSW Group
Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group with Ashok Singhal, minister for the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation, Assam, at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit | Image: X/ @TheAshokSinghal
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal announced on Tuesday that the company would invest in cement manufacturing, renewable energy, and thermal power sectors in Assam. Speaking at the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, Jindal highlighted the state’s rapid development and reaffirmed JSW Group’s commitment to being part of its growth story.
 
“We are looking into investment opportunities in the cement manufacturing sector in the state... We are looking into investments in the renewable and thermal power sectors. We will invest in the largest thermal power plant here, which will help meet power requirements for fast-paced development,” Jindal said.
 

‘Glad to see development taking place’: Jindal

Recalling childhood visits to his maternal grandparents in Tinsukia, Jindal shared a personal connection with Assam.
 
“When I used to visit as a kid, my grandfather would tell me tales of bravery about local legends. Now, when I return, I am glad to see the development taking place here,” he said.  READ: Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani announce Rs 50,000 crore investment at Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit
 

Development crucial to economic growth 

Jindal emphasised the strategic importance of the Northeast in India’s economic trajectory, noting that as the country moves toward becoming the third-largest economy in the world, the region will play a crucial role.
 
“The Prime Minister has a special connection with this region and has emphasised that the country will grow when the Northeast grows,” he said. He pointed out that the Northeast is now progressing at the same pace as the rest of the country, driven by the ‘double-engine government’.

He cited the expansion of national highways, airports, and logistics parks as clear indicators of Assam’s economic transformation.
 
Jindal praised the Assam government’s efforts to attract industries and expressed confidence that the summit would position the state as a global investment hub.
 

Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Sajjan Jindal’s announcement follows investment commitments of Rs 50,000 crore each from Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.
 
The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, inaugurated earlier today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to bring together top industry leaders and international business delegations. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has projected that the summit will attract investment proposals exceeding Rs 120 trillion, with several key memoranda of understanding (MoUs) expected to be signed over the two-day event. 
First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

