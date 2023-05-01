JPMorgan's health care venture arm makes fertility bet in $25 mn deal

By Jackie Davalos

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s health care venture arm, Morgan Health, is investing $25 million in Kindbody, a New York-based fertility startup, in its latest bet on employer-sponsored care.





The investment comes after a March fund-raise where Kindbody secured $100 million from Perceptive Advisors in a deal that valued the company at $1.8 billion. Founded in 2018, Kindbody operates clinics offering reproductive care and fertility services like egg freezing, in-vitro fertilization, and donor and surrogacy services. The company also acts as an employer benefits provider to companies like Walmart Inc., Lyft Inc. and Medtronic Plc.



A report from the World Health Organization estimated that one in six people globally are affected by infertility. Kindbody says it saves employers 25% to 30% by contracting directly to provide virtual and in-person care to their employees. “Kindbody’s mission to provide a new fertility experience with their own health care professionals and benefits navigation is unique,” said Cheryl Pegus, managing director at Morgan Health, who is joining Kindbody’s board. “Their focus on improving access and health outcomes helps mitigate many of the longstanding equity challenges employers and employees face.”



Morgan Health has invested nearly half the initial pool of capital in backing companies like health-plan administrator Centivo; Vera Whole Health, a primary-care company; and Embold Health, which provides data on physicians. Morgan Health is JPMorgan’s successor to Haven Healthcare, a joint venture with Amazon.com Inc. and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. It was created in 2018 but disbanded in 2021 after failing to make a dent in the employer-sponsored health-care system. Morgan Health, founded in 2021, is the bank’s second attempt at shaking up the employer coverage space and has committed to investing $250 million in startups and technology that make employee benefits less costly and more equitable.

JPMorgan is not a Kindbody client and has no immediate plans to offer the service to its employees.