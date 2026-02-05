TVS Jupiter 110 price hike announced; here's how much more you pay from Feb

TVS Motor Company has revised the prices of its popular scooter, the TVS Jupiter 110, dealing a cost blow to prospective buyers. As per reports, the scooter has become costlier by up to ₹3,250, depending on the variant. The price hike has come into effect immediately and is set to impact customers planning to buy this budget-friendly two-wheeler.

The latest revision is part of a broader pricing strategy by TVS Motor Company, which has raised prices across several models in its two-wheeler portfolio. Alongside the Jupiter 110, motorcycles such as the TVS Star City Plus and TVS Radeon, as well as the sporty TVS Ntorq 125, have also seen price increases, albeit to a lesser extent.

TVS Jupiter 2026: Old vs new prices?

Not every Jupiter model has seen the same rise from TVS. The cost of the Drum Alloy has gone up by ₹2,385, and the Drum variant by ₹2,950. In addition, the price of the Disc SXC variant has increased by ₹3,000 and that of the Drum SXC model by ₹2,750. Its top variant, the special edition, has seen the biggest hike, costing an additional ₹3,250.

The original ex-showroom price of the TVS Jupiter 110 has increased to ₹75,600 as a result of the price hike. Its Drum Alloy versions are now priced at ₹79,835, ₹84,000 for Drum SXC, and ₹87,750 for Disc SXC. Customers will now be able to purchase the special edition with premium amenities for ₹ 88,900 (ex-showroom).

The Ntorq 125, the company's sportier scooter, now costs ₹350 more. In addition, Star City Plus and Radeon commuter-class motorcycles now cost ₹300 more.

Why did the prices change on the TVS Motors 2026?

The price revision comes amid rising input and operational costs faced by manufacturers The Honda Activa and Jupiter 110 are direct rivals. Customers may be forced to think about other possibilities due to this rise of over ₹3,000. Nonetheless, the market continues to desire Jupiter because of its strength, great mileage, and cosy seats. The effect of this price increase on its sales has yet to be determined.