JSW Energy joins FTSE4Good index for strong ESG and sustainability focus

JSW Energy on Wednesday announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

JSW Energy announces that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products, it added.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas like Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change.