JSW Energy joins FTSE4Good index for strong ESG and sustainability focus

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas like Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change

JSW energy
JSW Energy announces that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. (Image: X@JSWEnergy)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:21 PM IST
JSW Energy on Wednesday announced its inclusion in the FTSE4Good Index Series.

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, JSW Energy said in an exchange filing.

JSW Energy announces that it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products, it added.

FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas like Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change.

Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy, said, "The company has set an ambitious target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and aims to scale up to 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage by FY2030. With a growing renewable energy portfolio and a firm commitment to responsible business practices, JSW Energy is well-positioned to drive long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :JSW EnergyFTSEESG

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

