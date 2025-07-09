Home / Companies / News / Daimler Truck targets over 60,000 units to scale up operations by 2030

Daimler Truck targets over 60,000 units to scale up operations by 2030

India to become a strategic base for Daimler Truck's global operations in manufacturing, R&D and exports under its Unlock Full Potential transformation plan

Daimler Truck Management with the new eCanter announced for India
As part of its broader Cost Down Europe initiative, Daimler Truck sees India as a best-cost country that can absorb more production and engineering responsibilities. Representative image.
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 9:32 PM IST
Daimler Truck on Wednesday outlined plans to scale up its operations in India, targeting over 60,000 units in combined domestic and export volumes by 2030. The projection is part of the company’s broader global strategy aimed at expanding volumes while improving cost efficiency and margins.
 
The company declined Business Standard’s request to provide official volume data for its domestic sales and exports in 2024.
 
According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, the company sold 20,795 units in FY25, down 2.3 per cent year-on-year compared to 21,276 units sold in FY24.
 
The company said India is expected to play a “strategically important” role in Daimler Truck’s Unlock Full Potential transformation plan, with a significant boost in exports from the country. The announcement was made during the company’s recent investor presentation. 
 
“India provides huge scale and cost reduction potential,” the company stated, underlining the country’s growing strategic importance in its global operations. India is expected to serve not only as a competitive manufacturing hub but also as a centre for research and development and logistics efficiency. The integration of Indian operations into the group’s global modular platform is aimed at reducing complexity, enhancing cost-effectiveness and accelerating product development timelines.
 
As part of its broader Cost Down Europe initiative, Daimler Truck sees India as a best-cost country that can absorb more production and engineering responsibilities. The company intends to relocate certain production volumes and engineering functions to India to optimise global costs and maintain competitiveness in a cyclical and capital-intensive industry.
 
In a detailed breakdown of the plan, Daimler Truck highlighted over €1 billion in cost savings expected from Europe by 2030.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

