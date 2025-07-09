Daimler Truck targets over 60,000 units to scale up operations by 2030

Daimler Truck on Wednesday outlined plans to scale up its operations in India, targeting over 60,000 units in combined domestic and export volumes by 2030. The projection is part of the company’s broader global strategy aimed at expanding volumes while improving cost efficiency and margins.

The company declined Business Standard’s request to provide official volume data for its domestic sales and exports in 2024.

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, the company sold 20,795 units in FY25, down 2.3 per cent year-on-year compared to 21,276 units sold in FY24.

ALSO READ: We will not use GenAI in Daimler trucks anytime soon: Raghavendra Vaidya The company said India is expected to play a “strategically important” role in Daimler Truck’s Unlock Full Potential transformation plan, with a significant boost in exports from the country. The announcement was made during the company’s recent investor presentation.

“India provides huge scale and cost reduction potential,” the company stated, underlining the country’s growing strategic importance in its global operations. India is expected to serve not only as a competitive manufacturing hub but also as a centre for research and development and logistics efficiency. The integration of Indian operations into the group’s global modular platform is aimed at reducing complexity, enhancing cost-effectiveness and accelerating product development timelines. As part of its broader Cost Down Europe initiative, Daimler Truck sees India as a best-cost country that can absorb more production and engineering responsibilities. The company intends to relocate certain production volumes and engineering functions to India to optimise global costs and maintain competitiveness in a cyclical and capital-intensive industry.