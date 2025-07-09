Dabur India eyes double-digit CAGR by FY27-28 with wellness focus

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India is bullish on achieving a sustainable double-digit growth by FY27-28, stated the annual report released on Wednesday. This comes as the firm adopts a refreshed strategic vision. Further, the company added that improving macroeconomic factors and forecast of a normal monsoon are some factors that will boost consumption. In a letter to the shareholders, Chairman Mohit Burman said he remains optimistic about a sequential recovery in consumption trends in the new financial year. “Going forward, we remain optimistic about a sequential recovery in consumption trends in 2025-26, supported by forecasts of a normal monsoon, improving macroeconomic indicators, sustained government investment in infrastructure, and easing inflation,” Burman stated in a letter to shareholders.

To spur demand and aid growth in the new financial year, the company has identified seven strategic pillars. These are set to help the company achieve a sustainable double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in both top line and bottom line by FY28. “These will ensure Dabur remains resilient amid disruption, relevant to new generations, and responsible in its growth approach — setting the foundation for our next leap forward,” Burman added. ALSO READ: Dabur India sees Q1 profit growth hit by unseasonal rains, shorter summer As part of this strategy, the maker of Real fruit juices and Hajmola candy will deepen investments in its core power brands — Dabur Red, Real, Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Hajmola, Dabur Amla, Odonil, and Vatika. They account for over 70 per cent of the firm’s portfolio.

The company is also doubling down on its health and wellness category, where it will expand the Hajmola and Pudin Hara franchise beyond digestives. It would scale up health juice offerings to capture share in functional beverages, and accelerate new launches like Shilajit, “which tap into the rising demand for vitality, immunity, and endurance,” the report stated. The company is also reinventing its go-to-market strategy by expanding into rural and under-penetrated urban markets. This is by targeted coverage expansion, an increased focus on improving distributor return on investment (RoI) and ensuring faster turnaround times. Apart from this, the maker of Amla hair oil will also focus on the premiumisation and contemporisation across categories, rationalise its portfolio, reinvent its operating model, and keep an eye on digital-first and founder-led brands with strong consumer traction. The company's portfolio currently includes three Rs 1,000 crore brands—Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Toothpaste, and Real—alongside three Rs 500 crore brands and 16 brands in the Rs 100–500 crore range.