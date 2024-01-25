JSW Group enters defence business; to manufacture military trucks

Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Group has become the latest conglomerate to enter the defence sector by acquiring a majority stake in an extreme off-road vehicle company, Gecko Motors Private.

The company has secured an order of Rs 250 crore from the Ministry of Defence to manufacture and supply 96 Specialist Mobility Vehicles (SMVs), branded as ATOR N1200. Post-acquisition, Gecko Motors Private will be renamed as JSW Gecko Motors Pvt. The vehicles are currently manufactured at JSW Gecko’s newly set-up manufacturing unit in Chandigarh and will be supplied to the armed forces by June this year.

“At $73.8 billion, India as a country has an extremely large defence budget. By 2030, the Indian defence budget is likely to grow to $200 billion. Capital outlay forms a very large part of the defence budget and it is here, we at JSW see a big opportunity," Parth Jindal, director of the JSW group, said. The Gecko transaction gives JSW Group entry into defence and the larger defence business will be housed under JSW Defence. JSW Gecko is a subsidiary of JSW Defence



“As one of India’s leading manufacturing groups we not only felt it was our duty to Make in India for India and the World but also see this as a very large opportunity with a significant market,” he said.

JSW Group’s entry into the defence business reciprocates the Indian Government’s confidence in providing impetus through the private sector’s participation in building indigenous defence capabilities, Jindal said.

The ATOR N1200 is an indigenised version of the SHERP N1200 amphibious extreme mobility vehicle, designed by UK-based Copato. Copato has entered into a joint venture agreement with JSW Defence and JSW Gecko along with a technology supply licence agreement for the manufacture of these vehicles in India with a vision to make India the global production hub for this product.

The vehicle is designed to navigate all types of terrains in extreme weather conditions. It has proven its capability from the arid deserts of Rajasthan to the tortuous creeks and mudflats of Bhuj/Rann of Kutch to the rugged mountainous terrain in sub-zero temperatures. The ATOR would provide significant advantages to the Indian Army in its operations, said a statement from JSW Group.