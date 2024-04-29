JSW group, Japan's JFE in race to acquire stake in Australian mine

India’s JSW group and Japan’s JFE have offered to acquire up to 30 per cent stake in an Australian coal mine currently owned by Whitehaven Coal. The billionaire Sajjan Jindal -owned Indian company is planning to make an aggressive offer to secure its raw material supplies, said a banker close to the development.

Australia’s Whitehaven Coal is selling a minority stake in the Blackwater’s metallurgical coal mine which has attracted the interest of the JSW group. The Australian company is keen to sell up to 30 per cent stake in the mine to both suitors instead of selling a 20 per cent stake to one party, said a banker. Earlier reports in February this year had said JSW would pick up a 20 per cent stake in the mine for close to $1 billion, but the valuation of the final offer is now known.

Both JFE and JSW have already formed a 50:50 joint venture in India, JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private, to set up a Rs 5,500 crore plant in Karnataka, and production is expected to begin from financial year 2027. JFE also owns a 14.99 per cent stake in JSW Steel.





An email sent to the JSW group did not elicit any response. Whitehaven Coal declined to comment on the sale. Bankers said Whitehaven will take a final call on the offers by the end of June.

JSW is not alone in acquiring coal mines across the world. Earlier, several Indian companies including Tata Power, Adani, and the Essar group had acquired coal mines overseas as part of their strategy to secure their raw material supplies (see chart).

JSW Group has made ambitious plans to invest in several sectors. In March this year, the group announced a joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor to acquire 35 per cent in MG Motor India, and is planning to invest Rs 40,000 crore to set up electric vehicles and battery manufacturing capacity in Odisha.

At the same time, JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by 2030, and wants to secure its raw material supplies via acquisitions. The company was scouting for alternative high-quality coal-producing mines in Australia and other parts of the world in the last few years.