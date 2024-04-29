JSW group, Japan's JFE in race to acquire stake in Australian mine
India’s JSW group and Japan’s JFE have offered to acquire up to 30 per cent stake in an Australian coal mine currently owned by Whitehaven Coal. The billionaire Sajjan Jindal
-owned Indian company is planning to make an aggressive offer to secure its raw material supplies, said a banker close to the development.
Australia’s Whitehaven Coal is selling a minority stake in the Blackwater’s metallurgical coal mine which has attracted the interest of the JSW group. The Australian company is keen to sell up to 30 per cent stake in the mine to both suitors instead of selling a 20 per cent stake to one party, said a banker. Earlier reports in February this year had said JSW would pick up a 20 per cent stake in the mine for close to $1 billion, but the valuation of the final offer is now known.
Both JFE and JSW have already formed a 50:50 joint venture in India, JSW JFE Electrical Steel Private, to set up a Rs 5,500 crore plant in Karnataka, and production is expected to begin from financial year 2027. JFE also owns a 14.99 per cent stake in JSW Steel.
An email sent to the JSW group did not elicit any response. Whitehaven Coal declined to comment on the sale. Bankers said Whitehaven will take a final call on the offers by the end of June.
JSW is not alone in acquiring coal mines across the world. Earlier, several Indian companies including Tata Power, Adani, and the Essar group had acquired coal mines overseas as part of their strategy to secure their raw material supplies (see chart).
JSW Group has made ambitious plans to invest in several sectors. In March this year, the group announced a joint venture with China’s SAIC Motor to acquire 35 per cent in MG Motor India, and is planning to invest Rs 40,000 crore to set up electric vehicles and battery manufacturing capacity in Odisha.
At the same time, JSW Steel plans to increase its capacity to 50 million tonnes per annum by 2030, and wants to secure its raw material supplies via acquisitions. The company was scouting for alternative high-quality coal-producing mines in Australia and other parts of the world in the last few years.
JSW group has built its empire by acquiring several steel assets in India including Ispat Steel's unit in Maharashtra and Bhushan Power and Steel. The group is also in the race to acquire a majority stake in MG Motor India so that it can enter the electric vehicle segment in India. It announced a Rs 40,000 crore investment in new commercial and passenger car e-vehicles in Odisha earlier this month. The group's flagship, JSW Steel, and JSW group entities announced last week that they would invest about Rs 65,000 crore over time to set up an integrated manufacturing complex in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. Overseas Coal (Sector) acquisition by India companies
| Deal Type
| Announce Date
| Target Name
| Acquirer Name
| Seller Name
| Amount ($ Mn)
| Deal Status
| INV
| Mar 31, 2007
| Kaltim Prima Coal PT,Arutmin Indonesia PT
| Tata Power Co Ltd
| Bumi Resources Tbk PT
| 1300.0
| Completed
| M&A
| Sep 16, 2011
| Coal and Infrastructure Projects
| GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd,GVK Natural Resources Pvt Ltd
| Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd
| 1260.0
| Completed
| M&A
| Dec 15, 2010
| Griffin Coal Mining Co Pty Ltd/The
| Lanco Infratech Ltd
|
| 742.1
| Completed
| M&A
| Mar 05, 2010
| Trinity Coal Corp
| Essar Global Fund Ltd
| Denham Capital Management LP
| 600.0
| Completed
| M&A
| Aug 03, 2010
| Coal tenements/Galilee Basin
| Adani Enterprises Ltd
| Linc Energy Ltd
| 456.6
| Completed