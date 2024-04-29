Home / Companies / News / Chennai Petroleum sees two-year delay in building 180,000 bpd refinery

Chennai Petroleum sees two-year delay in building 180,000 bpd refinery

The company recently changed the capital structure of the joint venture building the project, with its parent company Indian Oil Corp controlling a 75% stake and Chennai Petroleum the remainder

Chennai Petroleum also operates the 210,000 bpd Manali refinery at Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state.
Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's Chennai Petroleum Corp Ltd will build a 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery at Nagapattinam in Southern Tamil Nadu State by the end of 2027, two years later than initially planned, its head of finance Rohit Kumar Agrawala said on Monday.

India, the world's third biggest oil consumer and producer, is expanding its refining capacity as it is expected to be the largest driver of global oil demand growth between 2023 and 2030, according to the International Energy Agency.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Chennai Petroleum initially planned to complete the refinery by the end of 2025.

The company recently changed the capital structure of the joint venture building the project, with its parent company Indian Oil Corp controlling a 75% stake and Chennai Petroleum the remainder.

The joint venture is awaiting approval from the government on the new equity structure, Agrawala said, adding that 36 months would be needed from then to complete construction of the plant and three months for commissioning.

He said the project cost had also been revised to about 364 billion rupees ($4.36 billion), with about 66% of that to be met through debt. In a recent stock exchange filing, Chennai Petroleum had pegged the previous cost at about 294 billion rupees.

Chennai Petroleum also operates the 210,000 bpd Manali refinery at Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state.

Agrawala said his company planned to shut some units at the Manali refinery for a month-long maintenance in July-August.

Also Read

Chennai Petroleum stock up 17% on strong Q4 results, dividend announcement

HPCL to commission country's newest oil refinery in Barmer by January 2025

IPL 2024: CSK vs KKR head-to-head, Chennai pitch report, weather forecast

IPL 2024 auction: Players that Chennai Super Kings would be on a hunt for

Red Sea crisis: India on track to export record-low diesel to Europe in Jan

Birlasoft Q4 results: Profit rises 60% to Rs 180 cr, revenue up 11%

Aurum PropTech loss widens to Rs 55 cr in FY24, income up 68% at Rs 233 cr

Nestle India to focus on driving volume growth going forward: CMD Narayanan

Ola Cabs CEO Hemant Bakshi resigns; company to lay off 10% employees

Manipal Hospitals acquires 87% stake in hospital chain Medica Synergie

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Chennai Petroleum Corporation Oil refineryCrude Oil

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story