JSW Paints to buy 74% stake in Akzo Nobel India for ₹8,986 crore

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Paints on Friday signed definitive agreements to acquire up to a 74.76 per cent stake in Akzo Nobel India Ltd for ₹8,986 crore ($1.08 billion), as the group looks to consolidate its presence in India’s fast-growing paints and coatings market.

As per a statement to the stock exchanges, JSW Paints will acquire the decorative paints business of Akzo Nobel India, valuing the unit at around ₹6,800 crore. As part of the transaction, JSW Paints, along with group entities JTPM Metal Traders and JSW EduInfra, will launch a mandatory open offer to acquire up to 25.24 percent of Akzo Nobel India’s equity from public shareholders at ₹3,417.77 per share. The open offer, totaling up to ₹3,929 crore, is subject to adjustment to ensure total promoter holding stays within the 75 percent limit.

The deal will see JSW Paints purchase shares from Dutch parent Akzo Nobel N.V. and its affiliates, subject to regulatory clearances and a mandatory open offer to public shareholders. The acquisition of the "Dulux" brand of paints would mark one of the largest buyouts in India’s paints industry and significantly bolster JSW Paints' market position against established players such as Asian Paints and Berger Paints, and the Aditya Birla Group’s newly launched brand.