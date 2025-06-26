Home / Companies / News / PB Fintech sells over 1% stake for ₹920 cr via open market transactions

PB Fintech sells over 1% stake for ₹920 cr via open market transactions

PB Fintech's chief executive Dahiya and Vice Chairman Bansal sold a total of 50.50 lakh shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company

policybazaar
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PB Fintech's co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal divested a little over 1 per cent stake in the company for ₹920 crore through open market transactions.

PB Fintech's chief executive Dahiya and Vice Chairman Bansal sold a total of 50.50 lakh shares or 1.09 per cent stake in the company.

PB Fintech is the parent of insurtech platform Policybazaar and fintech platform Paisabazar.

According to the block deal data on the NSE, Ashish Dahiya offloaded a total of 34 lakh shares in two tranches, amounting to a 0.74 per cent stake in PB Fintech.

In addition, Alok Bansal sold 16.50 lakh shares or 0.36 per cent holding in Gurugram-based PB Fintech, as per the data.

The combined transaction was valued at around ₹919.86 crore, executed at an average price of ₹1,821.50 apiece.

After the stake sale, Dahiya's holding in PB Fintech declined to 3.57 per cent from 4.31 per cent, and Bansal's stake fell to 1.04 per cent from 1.40 per cent.

Meanwhile, the shares were picked up by a domestic mutual fund entity, insurance companies, and foreign investors.

The entities that purchased stake are Tata Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, and Mumbai-based Subhkam Ventures.

The US-based Ghisallo Capital Management, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Societe Generale, WFM Asia, System Two Adviso₹and Hong-Kong-based investment manager Viridian AM also bought shares of PB Fintech.

Shares of PB Fintech fell 0.53 per cent to settle at ₹1,830 apiece on the NSE.

In May last year, Dahiya and Bansal divested a 1.8 per cent stake in PB Fintech for ₹1,109 crore.

In Jun 2022, Dahiya offloaded nearly 38 lakh shares of the company for ₹230 crore. In February, Bansal divested over 28 lakh shares of the company for ₹236 crore.

PB Fintech came out with its ₹5,710-crore initial public offering in November 2021. The company's co-founders and other shareholders had reduced their stake in the public issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Sons, Trusts to set up a new Trust for long term care of AI victims

Tata Power applies to expand electricity distribution in Maharashtra

GMR Hyderabad International Airport acquires 70% stake in Logistics Park

Amazon adds five fulfillment centres in India ahead of Prime Day

SAIL launches millet cultivation training prog for Chhattisgarh farmers

Topics :FintechPolicybazaar

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story