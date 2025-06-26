Amazon adds five fulfillment centres in India ahead of Prime Day

Amazon said it will open five new fulfilment centres (FCs) in India ahead of its Prime Day 2025 event in July, expanding its logistics footprint in the country. The new facilities include Amazon’s first centres in Indore, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, and Rajpura. Operated by strategic logistics partners, the centres are expected to enhance delivery speeds and support growing customer demand nationwide.

The expansion will help sellers serve customers more efficiently by placing inventory closer to them and will create thousands of new work opportunities, delivering economic benefits to the region. These opportunities include a variety of roles in Amazon's operations network, including both full-time and part-time options. All five FCs are ready and operational ahead of Prime Day and have a combined capacity of over 1.8 million cubic feet—equivalent to about 10 cricket grounds.

“We are focused on building and operating India’s fastest, safest and most reliable logistics network that delivers to customers across the country. These five new fulfilment centres represent a significant investment in our operations infrastructure and demonstrate our commitment to our customers and sellers across India,” said Abhinav Singh, vice-president, operations, India and Australia. “With Prime Day 2025 approaching, Prime members can look forward to even faster deliveries, with lakhs of items available for same-day or next-day delivery.” Last week, Amazon announced an additional ₹2,000 crore investment in its infrastructure. The investment will be used to expand and upgrade operations infrastructure, improve associate safety and well-being programmes, and develop new tools and technologies for its fulfilment network. This new investment builds on Amazon’s broader strategy to deliver to all serviceable pin codes across India.

Recently, Amazon reported delivering at its fastest speeds ever for Prime members in 2024, with more than 41 crore items delivered the same day or next day. Prime members also saved, on average, over ₹3,300 on fast, free deliveries last year—more than double the cost of an annual Prime membership. ALSO READ: Tata Sons, Trusts to set up a new Trust for long term care of AI victims Earlier this week, Amazon announced that Prime Day 2025 will be a three-day event in India, running from 12:00 AM on 12 July to 11:59 PM on 14 July. The event will offer 72 hours of deals, savings, and new launches, curated exclusively for Prime members.

Meanwhile, Amazon’s chief rival Flipkart, owned by Walmart, is also ramping up its infrastructure and efforts to attract sellers and customers. On Thursday, Flipkart announced the launch of its ‘New Seller Success Programme’ to provide simplified tools that ensure early success for new sellers. This move aligns with Flipkart’s broader vision to expand access to e-commerce and enable more equitable growth for sellers across India. Since January 2025, Flipkart has been offering complimentary onboarding support to first-time sellers, guiding them through the platform’s ecosystem for the initial 60 days. Designed specifically for new entrepreneurs, the programme simplifies onboarding—from listing and cataloguing to order fulfilment. Flipkart said the initiative has led to a 2.3x increase in the number of new sellers achieving business success within their first 60 days on the platform. These efforts are helping build early momentum for sellers, particularly from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.