Home / Companies / News / Tesla executive Omead Afshar, Elon Musk confidant, leaves company: Report

Tesla executive Omead Afshar, Elon Musk confidant, leaves company: Report

Afshar, who was part of the CEO's office at Tesla, had started overseeing sales and manufacturing operations in Europe and North America last year

Tesla
Several top executives left Tesla amid restructuring and layoffs, including CFO Zach Kirkhorn, chief battery engineer Drew Baglino, and Rebecca Tinucci, who led the Supercharging division. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tesla executive and a confidant of CEO Elon Musk, Omead Afshar, has left the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. 
Afshar, who was part of the CEO's office at Tesla, had started overseeing sales and manufacturing operations in Europe and North America last year. 
Demand has tumbled, especially in Europe and North America, for the company's aging line-up of vehicles as Musk embraced right-wing politics and amid heightened competition from Chinese rivals. 
Last year, Tesla underwent a sweeping leadership shakeup as Musk's efforts to trim costs and pivot strategy to focus on self-driving technology and robotics led a wave of executive departures. 
Several top executives left Tesla amid restructuring and layoffs, including CFO Zach Kirkhorn, chief battery engineer Drew Baglino, and Rebecca Tinucci, who led the Supercharging division. 
Separately, Jenna Ferrua, who headed human resources operations in Austin, has also quit, according to media reports.
Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while emails to Afshar were not delivered.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PB Fintech sells over 1% stake for ₹920 cr via open market transactions

Tata Sons, Trusts to set up a new Trust for long term care of AI victims

Tata Power applies to expand electricity distribution in Maharashtra

GMR Hyderabad International Airport acquires 70% stake in Logistics Park

Amazon adds five fulfillment centres in India ahead of Prime Day

Topics :Elon MuskTeslaCEO

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story