Tesla executive Omead Afshar, Elon Musk confidant, leaves company: Report

Tesla executive and a confidant of CEO Elon Musk, Omead Afshar, has left the company, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Afshar, who was part of the CEO's office at Tesla, had started overseeing sales and manufacturing operations in Europe and North America last year.

Demand has tumbled, especially in Europe and North America, for the company's aging line-up of vehicles as Musk embraced right-wing politics and amid heightened competition from Chinese rivals.

Last year, Tesla underwent a sweeping leadership shakeup as Musk's efforts to trim costs and pivot strategy to focus on self-driving technology and robotics led a wave of executive departures.