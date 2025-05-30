Home / Companies / News / HUL MD Rohit Jawa's total remuneration rises 3.7% to Rs 23 cr in FY25

Rohit Jawa, managing director and chief executive officer, Hindustan Unilever
In FY24, Jawa's remuneration was 153.03 time more than median remuneration of employees.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:45 AM IST
HUL Managing Director Rohit Jawa's total remuneration in FY25 has witnessed an increase of 3.75 per cent to Rs 23.23 crore, according to the latest annual report of the FMCG major.

Jawa's salary was at Rs 3.65 crore along with allowances of 11.45 crore, a bonus of Rs 3.78 crore and a perquisite long-term incentives of Rs 2.76 crore.

The annual report said that Jawa's remuneration was 146.47 times more than the median remuneration of employees.

In FY24, Jawa's remuneration was 153.03 time more than median remuneration of employees. 

Interestingly, the annual report also highlighted a fall of 8.46 per cent in the total number of permanent employees.

According to the report, HUL has 6,604 permanent employees on the rolls of the company as on March 31, 2025. However, a year before HUL had 7,215 permanent employees on the rolls of the company as on March 31, 2024.

The percentage increase in the median remuneration of employees for the financial year 2024-25 was 8.39 per cent.

"Average increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel in the financial year was 4.62 per cent and does not include increase on account of promotions. Increase every year is an outcome of Company's market competitiveness as against its peer group companies as well as financial performance," the report said.

Jawa, while addressing the shareholders of the company, said in FY'25 HUL witnessed moderation in urban demand and gradual recovery of rural consumption.

"Against this backdrop, we remained focussed on driving volume growth and strengthening competitiveness for the business," he said.

While HUL chairman Nitin Paranjpe said the business witnessed a challenging operating environment with uneven weather patterns, volatile commodity prices and muted consumer demand. 

He further said India is "well-poised to deliver strong and consistent growth with rising affluence, a burgeoning middle class, a vibrant young working population empowered by a strong public digital backbone and growth-oriented policies".

"Economic development, technological advancements and a better quality of life have fuelled the aspirations of our consumers. These new dynamics present a significant opportunity for the FMCG sector," he said.

The company is witnessing a rapid evolution of the Indian consumer with increased digital penetration and access to information.

"We are building a robust portfolio for future growth, by sharpening our where to play' choices. In line with this, we announced the acquisition of premium science-backed beauty brand, Minimalist. This acquisition is in line with our vision to become the beauty shapers of India," Paranjpe said.

In FY'25, HUL divested its water business, Pureit, and announced the decision to demerge its ice cream business, which consists of brands - Kwality Wall's, Cornetto and Magnum.

HUL, which owns popular brands such as Rin, Lux, Surf Excel, Pond's, Dove, Horlicks, Bru, Lipton, etc had a turnover of Rs 60,680 crore and its profit after tax was at Rs 10,644 crore.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:44 AM IST

