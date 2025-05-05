Home / Companies / News / JSW Steel may need to rework Odisha plan after SC order on BPSL: Analysts

JSW Steel may need to rework Odisha plan after SC order on BPSL: Analysts

Last week on Friday, the Supreme Court set aside a resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel for BSPL, holding it illegal and in violation of the IBC

steel, steel industry
The company is most likely now to focus on its other investments in Odisha- notably the 5 MT plant it has proposed to set up with POSCO, as well as the 13.2 MnT greenfield facility it is planning to set up with an outlay of Rs 65,000 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JSW Steel's ambitious cost optimization plans hit a roadblock as it will have to rework its strategy in Odisha after the Supreme Court order to liquidate Bhushan Steel and Power Ltd (BPSL), according to a BigMint report.

Last week on Friday, the Supreme Court set aside a resolution plan submitted by JSW Steel for Bhushan Steel and Power Limited (BSPL), holding it illegal and in violation of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

In its analysis report, BigMint said, "BPSL's strategic importance was in its location in the eastern part of India where JSW Steel had taken up considerable iron ore mining assets. The company's Netrabandha iron ore mine in Odisha, expected to commence production in Q1FY26 with an estimated capacity of 2 MT per annum, could have resulted in significant cost optimization of BPSL's operations.".

Besides JSW Steel has Narayanposhi Iron Ore & Manganese Block (185.1 MT reserve), Ganua Iron Ore Block (118.92 MT reserve) and Nuagaon Iron Ore Block (789 05 MT reserve) in Odisha.

Earlier JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal had said that the acquisition of BPSL marks JSW Steel's entry into the eastern region. The acquisition not only aligns with core business and purpose but also establishes presence and accelerates growth vision in eastern India, Jindal had said in a letter to BPSL employees. 

Located in Odisha's Jharsuguda, BPSL recorded a crude steel production capacity of 3.38 million tonnes (MT) in FY25. JSW Steel had envisaged ramping up BPSL's capacity to 5 MT, eyeing to benefit from the higher sales and realisations from value-added products such as colour-coated, galvanised sheets, pipes and wires.

However the future status of the plant and operations remains uncertain as of now, the markets research firm said.

Also Read

Govt reviewing SC order on Bhushan Power and Steel: DFS Secy M Nagaraju

Govt preparing response to SC verdict on ₹19,700 cr JSW-Bhushan Power deal

SBI, PNB: Should you buy or sell PSU bank stocks post JSW Steel SC order?

PSU banks trade mixed post SC verdict on JSW Steel; should you buy the dip?

Where will JSW Steel stock bottom out? Check details here

In terms of impact on supplies, around 2.5 MT of largely flat products such as HR and CR coils will be hit if the BPSL plant goes from JSW Steel. The pipe manufacturers and re-rollers will be somewhat affected.

But now, with the BPSL expansion derailed by the court order, JSW's target of 50 MT of crude steel capacity by 2030 has received a minor setback.

The company is most likely now to focus on its other investments in Odisha- notably the 5 MT plant it has proposed to set up with POSCO, as well as the 13.2 MnT greenfield facility it is planning to set up with an outlay of Rs 65,000 crore.

A query sent to JSW Steel seeking a reaction over the analyst's comments did not elicit any reply. 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Epigral Q4 results: Net profit rises 13% YoY to Rs 87 cr in March quarter

Essar Group firm Black Box earmarks Rs 100 cr to ramp up India presence

Vedanta Resources proposes to repay $920 million debt in FY26: CFO Goel

Coal India signs MoU with UPRVUNL to set up solar power plant in UP

SC in BPSL case: NCLT, NCLAT have no jurisdiction to review PMLA order

Topics :JSW steelSupreme CourtBhushan Steel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story