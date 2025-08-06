Jubilant FoodWorks to focus on Domino's, Popeyes expansion in India

Jubilant FoodWorks will continue to focus on expanding pizza brand Domino’s Pizza and fried chicken brand Popeyes in India.

The company has expanded Popeyes in Mumbai with three stores and will soon open a fourth.

In an interview with Business Standard, Sameer Khetarpal, managing director and chief executive officer, Jubilant FoodWorks, said: “For me, priorities are Domino’s and Popeyes. Brands take a long time to build. You have to stay focused, stay invested, build the supply chain, build the brand, which is very expensive. At the moment, we are only investing in Domino’s and Popeyes.”

The company intends to maintain its target of opening 30–50 Popeyes stores every year. Khetarpal said average daily orders for Popeyes are higher than for Domino’s, though he did not disclose the extent.

Jubilant FoodWorks aims to expand its margins by 200 basis points over the next three years. ALSO READ: Strong momentum, new launches to drive gains for realty major DLF He added that margins may expand faster: “First, growth itself will give you leverage. Operating leverage will come in and there are several initiatives in terms of reducing store operating costs, corporate G&A (general and administrative), and technology costs. We are very confident that we will deliver a 200 basis point improvement in three years.” On Turkey, Khetarpal said the company plans to open 40–50 stores annually, adding that it will open more Coffy stores than Domino’s in that market.

The company is also working to cut its delivery time from 30 minutes to 20 minutes. On demand in the quick service restaurant (QSR) sector, Khetarpal said the focus is on four areas: controlling internal levers rather than external factors such as weather, geopolitical tensions, or consumption slowdowns; investing deeply in technology; growing the share of orders from the company’s own app; and innovating product offerings. “We believe the unorganised market is so big in India, it is the job of QSRs like Domino’s and Popeyes to accelerate the shift from unorganised to organised. The most eaten chicken in India is actually tandoori chicken. If you go to South India, it will be Chettinad chicken,” he said.