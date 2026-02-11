Jubilant FoodWorks' gains depend on growth uptick, margin expansion

The December quarter (Q3FY26) operational performance of the country’s largest listed quick service restaurant (QSR) player,was better than expectations. While the company continues to outperform peers on like-to-like sales growth, gains for the stock will be dependent on its ability to maintain and improve margins. The stock, which has lost a fifth of its value over the past year, is up about 8 per cent over the past week. It was trading 1.8 per cent lower on Wednesday, given valuation concerns.

In line with its business update, revenue growth came in at 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and order growth was at 10.7 per cent. The same-store sales (SSS) growth for Domino’s was at a steady 5 per cent on a high base of 12.5 per cent. The company continues to maintain its outperformance on the SSS front as its peers have reported muted growth on this metric. Jubilant expects to grow its India business of Domino’s by 15 per cent Y-o-Y with SSS growth in the 5–7 per cent range for FY26. The average SSS growth in FY26 so far has been 8.5 per cent, with Q4FY26 also facing a high base of 12.1 per cent.