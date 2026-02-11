Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 67 pts, Nifty tests 26,000 in pre-open deals on Wednesday
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 67 pts, Nifty tests 26,000 in pre-open deals on Wednesday

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty was trading at 26,050.5 levels, up by 89 points, indicating a positive start for Indian markets amid mixed global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market, BSE
Stock Market LIVE Updates

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, February 11, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive opening on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. 
 
As a part of the MSCI's February 2026 index review, Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index. IRCTC is the only Indian stock that has been excluded from the index. AU Small Finance Bank will see a weight increase in the index due to a float adjustment. Following the rejig, India's weight in the MSCI Standard Index remains unchanged at 14.1 per cent. The number of Indian companies in the index will increase to 165 from 164. 
 
Overnight in the US markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to its third straight record close as investors digested weak retail sales data and awaited a key labour market report. The US retail sales report for December showed consumer spending was unchanged, falling short of economists’ expectations for a 0.4% monthly increase, according to a Dow Jones survey. The S&P 500 index fell 0.33 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.59 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10 per cent. 

Q3 results today

Mahindra & Mahindra, Divi's Labs, Ashok Leyland, Max Financial Services, Patanjali Foods, SJVN, AstraZeneca Pharma, Kirloskar Oil Engines, TBO Tek, Bayer CropScience, Amara Raja Energy, Avanti Feeds, IRCON, ConCord Biotech, Jupiter Wagons, Black Box, Procter & Gamble Health, Mrs Bectors Food, Garware Technical Fibres, Fiem Industries, Surya Roshni, Technocraft Industries India, among others will announce their quarterly earnings today.

IPO Corner

In the mainboard segment, IPOs of Fractal Analytics and Aye Finance will enter their last day of public subscription. In the SME space, Grover Jewells and Brandman Retail will make their debut on the NSE SME platform. The basis of allotment for Biopol Chemicals and PAN HR Solutions will be finalised today. 

9:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Wednesday, the Indian Rupee opened at 90.56 per USD compared to Tuesday’s close of 90.58 per USD.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle higher in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex rose 66.77 poinrs or 0.08 per cent to 84,340.69 levels, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 62.30 points or 0.24 per cent at 25,997.45 levels.

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Surprised by market reaction to Kevin Warsh's nomination to the US Fed'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Kevin Warsh's nomination as the next Fed chair surprised the markets, especially precious metals segment, said US-based Aditya Bhave, senior US economist at BofA Global Research. With the US midterm elections in November, he expects trade policy to pivot to a more supportive stance for growth. The recent announcement of the India-US trade deal, he said, has reduced uncertainty around India’s growth outlook. READ MORE

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE shares hit fresh record high on strong Q3 earnings performance

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of BSE Ltd rallied 6.3 per cent on Tuesday to close at a fresh all-time high of ₹3,172, as investors cheered a strong operating performance in the December 2025 quarter and sustained momentum in the exchange’s derivatives business. Transaction revenue, which accounts for about 77 per cent of BSE’s total revenue, jumped 26 per cent quarter-on-quarter, supported by continued gains in the options segment. READ MORE

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dixon Technologies valuation reflects headwinds amid demand slowdown

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite multiple concerns related to a muted performance in the December quarter, higher input costs and uncertainty related to the Vivo joint venture, the stock of electronic manufacturing services major Dixon Technologies (India) is up 13 per cent since the start of February. Sales growth in the December quarter was up just 2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and adjusted for the lighting segment growth, it came in at 4 per cent. READ MORE

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Muted volumes, realisation miss weigh on Shree Cement in Q3 FY26

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shree Cement Ltd (SCL) reported an average third quarter in 2025-26 (Q3FY26). While revenue and net profit increased by 4 per cent and 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, operating profit dropped 9 per cent Y-o-Y. Volume improved marginally by 2 per cent Y-o-Y. The net profit was up at ₹279 crore versus ₹229 crore in Q3FY25.

Apart from capacity expansion, SCL is focusing on margin expansion. This translates to higher share of premium portfolio, increasing green energy adoption, optimising supply chain, and refining pricing strategy. READ MORE

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Finance, Apollo Hospitals, Britannia Industries, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, Oil India, Titan Company, BHEL, and Tata Motors are among the key stocks to watch today.

7:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Sec suggests 'Buy' on NTPC, CPSE ETF; Nifty resistance seen at 26,000

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Short term resistance for the Nifty is seen near 26,000 above which index could extend the rally towards fresh all time high above 26,373. On the downside, band of 25,450-25,500 could offer strong support to the index.

NTPC has broken out from downward sloping trend line. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms. READ MORE

7:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Bank Nifty strategy; 3 stock recommendations today by Motilal Oswal

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite the mild pullback, the buy on dips trend remained intact. On the daily chart, Nifty formed a doji candle highlighting a tug of war between bulls and bears while the broader structure continues to maintain a higher high – higher low formation. Now it has to hold above 25,800 zones for an up move towards 26,100 then 26,250 zones while supports are shifting higher at 25,800 then 25,700 zones. READ MORE

7:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: AB Capital, L&T Finance added in Global Standard Index; IRCTC removed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aditya Birla Capital and L&T Finance have been added to the MSCI Global Standard Index as a part of the MCSCI's February 2026 index review. IRCTC is the only Indian stock that has been excluded from the index. Following the rejig, India's weight in the MSCI Standard Index remains unchanged at 14.1 per cent. The number of Indian companies in the index will increase to 165 from 164. 

7:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets witness a positive start

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened higher, continuing their rally despite AI concerns and lacklustre economic data weighing on Wall Street sentiment. Last checked, Australia's S&P/AXS 200 rose 1.21 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.04 per cent. Japanese markets remained closed due to National Day.

7:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower, investors await labour market data

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the US markets, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to its third straight record close as investors digested weak retail sales data and awaited a key labour market report. The S&P 500 index fell 0.33 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.59 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.10 per cent.  

7:00 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SensexMARKETS LIVEMarketsStock Market TodayShare Market TodayMARKET LIVENifty50NSEBSEAsian marketsUS marketsIPOs

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News