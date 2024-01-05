Home / Companies / News / Jupiter Wagons bags contract to make double-decker automobile carriers

Jupiter Wagons bags contract to make double-decker automobile carriers

These automobile carrier Wagons will be able to carry SUVs on the bottom and top deck and come with a number of advanced technologies like articulated bogies

Representational Image
Press Trust of India Mumbai

Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Mobility solutions provider Jupiter Wagons on Friday said it has secured a "significant" contract from a leading automobile maker for manufacturing four rakes of double-decker automobile carrier worth around Rs 100 crore.

These automobile carrier Wagons will be able to carry SUVs on the bottom and top deck and come with a number of advanced technologies like articulated bogies and reduced idling time on account of sick wagon substitution, the company said in a statement.

Such wagons are being introduced to the Indian Railways for the first time, considering the maximum moving dimensions, which not only suit the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) but will also comply with a large section of the available national railway network, it added.

"We are ready to leverage our expertise and resources to deliver these wagons, ensuring they meet the highest standards of quality and performance," said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director at Jupiter Wagons.

Jupiter Wagons provides comprehensive mobility solutions, with diverse offerings across freight wagons, locomotives, passenger and metro coaches, braking systems, commercial vehicles and marine containers, among others.

The company has four manufacturing facilities -- Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore and Jabalpur.

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

