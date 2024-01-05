Home / Companies / News / Narayana Health gets Irdai nod to launch health insurance business

Narayana Health gets Irdai nod to launch health insurance business

The company runs one of the largest hospital chains under the brand name of Narayana Hospital

Aathira Varier Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:54 PM IST
Narayana Health received approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to launch a health insurance business in India.

In a press release, IRDAI said, “Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in its 124th meeting held on December 28, 2023, has granted a Certificate of Registration to a new health insurer namely, Narayana Health Insurance Limited to carry health insurance business in India after a hiatus of 5 years.”

Post the approval, the number of Standalone Health Insurance Companies (SAHI) will rise to 6 from the existing 5.

Recently, at an event organised by the National Insurance Academy (NIA), IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda said, “the last year had seen the entry of a few new players. More than four new insurance companies entered into the market, and that is marking a significant development after a hiatus of almost 12 years in the life sector and 5 years in the general insurance sector, and there are a few also in the pipeline.”

Even as IRDAI has announced the goal of ensuring ‘Insurance for All’ by 2047, the penetration of non-life insurance companies remained unchanged at 1 per cent.

“As such, India's overall insurance penetration reduced to 4 per cent in 2022-23 from the level of 4.2 per cent in 2021-22,” IRDAI said in its annual report.

In December 2023, the SAHIs clocked a 26.24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in premium to Rs 2,915.37 crore from Rs 2,309.35 crore in December 2022.

Topics :IRDAINarayana HealthHealth InsuranceInsurance Sector

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:46 PM IST

