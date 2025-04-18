Aster DM gets CCI nod for merger with Blackstone-backed Quality Care India

Bengaluru-based hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare on Friday announced that it had received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to complete its merger with Blackstone-backed Quality Care India.

The company stated that the merged entity, ‘Aster DM Quality Care’, will be jointly controlled by Aster promoters and Blackstone. It added that the combined entity will have a network of 38 hospitals and more than 10,150 beds spread across 27 cities, making it one of the top three hospital chains in India.

Aster DM currently has 5,128 beds in 19 hospitals, along with 13 clinics across five states in India. Post-merger, the combined Aster DM Quality Care will have a portfolio of four brands – Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, KIMSHEALTH, and Evercare.

The merger transaction is expected to be completed during this year.

“The merged entity is expected to grow to around 13,300 beds by financial year (FY) 2026–27 through internal accruals and cash on hand, with a mix of greenfield and brownfield opportunities,” Aster said.

Calling the CCI nod to the merger an important milestone, Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said that the approval reflects the strength of the combined vision and collective potential for enhancing healthcare access and quality.

“The integration of Aster and Quality Care’s extensive networks and operational expertise will significantly strengthen our capacity to deliver world-class healthcare, foster innovation, and elevate patient outcomes,” he added.

Announced in November last year, the merger was among the biggest healthcare deals in India, with the enterprise value of the merged entity reported to be $5 billion (Rs 43,000 crore).