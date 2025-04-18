Home / Companies / News / Aster DM gets CCI nod for merger with Blackstone-backed Quality Care India

Aster DM gets CCI nod for merger with Blackstone-backed Quality Care India

Combined entity to be among top 3 hospital chains in India with more than 10,000 beds across 27 cities

Aster DM Healthcare has announced a merger with Blackstone-backed CARE Hospitals with the Bengaluru-based company, leading to the creation of Aster DM Quality Care, which will be among the top three players in India with 38 hospitals and a presence i
“The merged entity is expected to grow to around 13,300 beds by financial year (FY) 2026–27 through internal accruals and cash on hand, with a mix of greenfield and brownfield opportunities,” Aster said | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 4:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bengaluru-based hospital chain Aster DM Healthcare on Friday announced that it had received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to complete its merger with Blackstone-backed Quality Care India.
 
The company stated that the merged entity, ‘Aster DM Quality Care’, will be jointly controlled by Aster promoters and Blackstone. It added that the combined entity will have a network of 38 hospitals and more than 10,150 beds spread across 27 cities, making it one of the top three hospital chains in India.
 
Aster DM currently has 5,128 beds in 19 hospitals, along with 13 clinics across five states in India. Post-merger, the combined Aster DM Quality Care will have a portfolio of four brands – Aster DM, CARE Hospitals, KIMSHEALTH, and Evercare.
The merger transaction is expected to be completed during this year.
 
“The merged entity is expected to grow to around 13,300 beds by financial year (FY) 2026–27 through internal accruals and cash on hand, with a mix of greenfield and brownfield opportunities,” Aster said.
 
Calling the CCI nod to the merger an important milestone, Azad Moopen, founder and chairman of Aster DM Healthcare, said that the approval reflects the strength of the combined vision and collective potential for enhancing healthcare access and quality.

Also Read

Stocks to Watch Today, April 16: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Lombard, IREDA

Aster DM share price up 10% on heavy volume, nears 52-week high in weak mkt

Aster DM promoters reduce share pledge to 41% for debt refinancing

Aster DM share price slips 6% on posting Q3 results; check all details

Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 68.31% in the December 2024 quarter

 
“The integration of Aster and Quality Care’s extensive networks and operational expertise will significantly strengthen our capacity to deliver world-class healthcare, foster innovation, and elevate patient outcomes,” he added.
 
Announced in November last year, the merger was among the biggest healthcare deals in India, with the enterprise value of the merged entity reported to be $5 billion (Rs 43,000 crore).
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NFL to pick 18% stake for Rs 572 cr in JV to set up urea plant in Assam

ED attaches ₹121.8 crore assets in Neomax Properties money laundering case

ICICI Prudential Life receives ₹3.67 crore tax order from GST authorities

Coal India arm SECL signs Rs 7,040 crore pact with TMC Mineral Resources

Sundaram Home Finance launches K'taka branch, eyes ₹900 cr loan disbursals

Topics :Aster DM HealthcareCCICompetition Commission of India

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story