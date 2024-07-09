Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru Projects International ups fund limit via NCDs to Rs 1,600 cr

Kalpataru Projects International ups fund limit via NCDs to Rs 1,600 cr

To date, the company has an outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1,298 crore

bonds
KPIL is a diversified engineering and construction company engaged sectors like power, oil and gas, urban mobility among others.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 5:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) on Tuesday said its board has approved a proposal to increase the fundraising limit to Rs 1,600 crore through the issuance of NCDs.

To date, the company has an outstanding non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1,298 crore.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The board of directors has inter-alia approved the proposal for setting up of fund raising limit by way of issuance of secured/unsecured redeemable NCDs by the company up to Rs 1,600 crore (principal amount) outstanding at any point of time (inclusive of current NCDs amounting to Rs 1,298 crore) and has authorized the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors for the same,' KPIL said in an exchange filing.

KPIL is a diversified engineering and construction company engaged sectors like power, oil and gas, urban mobility among others.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Vedanta's share price surges 4% after raising Rs 2,500 cr via NCDs

Board of Aptus Value Housing gives nod to issue NCDs up to Rs 2,250 cr

NHPC board approves proposal for raising Rs 6,100 cr funds through NCDs

Adani Ports raises Rs 500 crore by issuing NCDs on private placement basis

LIVE: India ready to cooperate in all ways for restoration of peace, PM Modi tells Putin

Topics :NCDsFundraising

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story