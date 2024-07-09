Tech Mahindra adopts Microsoft Co-pilot GenAI tool to 'modernise workplace'

Tech Mahindra will use Microsoft’s generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tool CoPilot to modernise “workplace experience” for more than 1,200 customers and 10,000 employees in 15 places, said the Indian information technology (IT) services company on Tuesday.

Tech Mahindra will also deploy Microsoft’s GitHub Copilot for 5,000 developers, expecting to increase productivity by 35-40 per cent.

“Our vision is to redefine the workplace experience by empowering every employee to excel and innovate using cutting-edge AI technology. We are not just adopting a tool; we are shaping the future of work for our employees and customers. The collaboration with Microsoft, and the introduction of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot also marks a significant stride in Tech Mahindra's commitment to making AI accessible to everyone,” said Mohit Joshi, chief executive officer and managing director, Tech Mahindra.

Tech Mahindra, as part of the collaboration with Microsoft, has launched a dedicated Copilot practice to help customers “unlock the full potential” of AI tools, said the company in a press release.

“The practice will include workforce training to help customers with assessment and preparation, which are critical for successfully integrating AI across every area and every function in an organisation,” it said.

Tech Mahindra recently launched a unified workbench on Microsoft Fabric, an AI-powered data analytics platform. “The workbench is designed to help organisations accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Fabric enabling them to create complex data workflows with a simple-to-use interface,” said the company.

Judson Althoff, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft, said, “Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will empower its employees with new generative AI capabilities to enhance workplace experiences and increase developer productivity through the adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot. With a focus on driving AI innovation and skilling, Tech Mahindra is poised to deliver new solutions and greater value for its customers across industries.”