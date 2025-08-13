Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Tourism minister urges collective action to clock 20 million FTAs

Tourism minister urges collective action to clock 20 million FTAs

Over the three years, India has moved up to the 39th position in 2024 from 54th position on the World Economic Forum's TTDI

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a sustained domestic travel boom, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday stressed the importance of remaining focused on getting more foreign tourists to India, which can be done by developing new arenas of experiential tourism and working on the human capital available in the country.
 
Shekhawat, who was speaking at the two-day national conclave organised by the Federation of Associations of Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH) in New Delhi, added that India’s goal should be to achieve 20 million foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in the country.
 
“There is an urgent need to think about taking FTAs to the 20 million milestone and that is not just the work of the government. Members of the hospitality sector, too, are working towards achieving this goal,” Shekhawat said.
   
“We have also developed an action plan to align different line ministries over the next one year and take a whole-of-the-government approach to ensure we are among the top 10 positions in the World Economic Forum’s Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI). Work on this is going on in a mission mode to ensure we are able to succeed on this front in the coming five years,” he added.
 
Over the three years, India moved up to the 39th position in 2024 from 54th position on the World Economic Forum’s TTDI.
 
“Only infrastructure growth cannot help us achieve this goal. There is a need to work on creating new experience offerings, increase branded room inventory, amp up basic amenities, and develop the industry’s human resource,” he further said.
 
India saw nearly 10 million FTAs in 2024. According to the Ministry of Tourism, FTAs stood at 2.6 million in the January-March quarter this year, marginally lower than 2.9 million in the same period last year.

More From This Section

toll plaza, fastag, fast tag, tolling fee

Govt, Niti Aayog to revise toll fee framework amid overcharging complaints

Supreme Court, SC

SC orders SIT probe into 'nexus' between Noida officials & land owners

artificial intelligence

Salesforce merges CFO, COO roles as leaders embrace AI strategically

bankruptcy, IBBI

IBBI proposes assignment cap for insolvency professionals to cut delays

Maddee Hegde, executive vice-president and head of business process service and GCC units, told Business Standard in an interaction. | File Image

GCC business contributes 10% to Coforge revenue amid growing demandpremium

Topics : Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Travel firms foreign tourists Tourism industry Tourism Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayBook Independence Day TicketQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaRegaal Resources IPO GMPUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon