Flipkart Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy will step down after nearly a decade at the helm of the Walmart-backed ecommerce company, with a successor expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Balaji Thiagarajan, currently chief product and technology officer at Flipkart, and the company's board will lead the organisation in the interim, Flipkart said on Wednesday.

Krishnamurthy was appointed Flipkart CEO in January 2017 after rejoining the company in 2016. He had previously served as interim chief financial officer in 2013 before moving to Tiger Global Management.

Under his leadership, Flipkart said the business grew more than fivefold, strengthening its position as one of India's largest ecommerce companies.

The company credited Krishnamurthy with expanding Flipkart's reach, developing new capabilities for consumers and sellers, and building The Big Billion Days into one of India's largest festive shopping events. “Both Flipkart and Walmart are better because of Kalyan. We are grateful for his leadership, the governance he instilled and his many contributions to the company. We wish him nothing but the best as he moves on to his next adventure,” said Chris Nicholas, president and CEO of Walmart International. “We know great things are ahead for Flipkart and we’re excited by the potential that exists and the opportunity to continue helping customers in India save money and live better,” Nicholas added.

Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in 2013 in an interim finance role, left for Tiger Global Management in 2014 and returned in 2016. He took over as CEO in January 2017 and later became group CEO. During his tenure, Flipkart expanded into new categories such as grocery and fintech and invested heavily in technology and supply-chain capabilities. Walmart acquired a controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018. “It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart’s journey. I am proud of the scale of the business we have built, but equally proud of how we have built it. Strong ethics, integrity and high standards of governance have been central to Flipkart’s growth,” Krishnamurthy said.

“Our team has helped change how millions of Indians shop, expanding choice and creating opportunities for sellers, entrepreneurs and businesses across the country. I’m grateful to the colleagues, sellers and partners who have been part of this journey. Flipkart has a strong foundation and an exciting future, and I wish the team every success,” he added. Flipkart said Thiagarajan and the board would lead the company during the transition period until a permanent successor is appointed. Thiagarajan has been leading product and technology at Flipkart and has played a key role in the company's push across artificial intelligence, engineering and financial services.