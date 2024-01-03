Home / Companies / News / Karan Adani now MD of Adani Ports, Gautam Adani stays as executive chairman

Karan Adani now MD of Adani Ports, Gautam Adani stays as executive chairman

The company further said its board has also approved the appointment of Ashwani Gupta, former global Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motors, as the new Chief Executive Officer of APSEZ

Karan Adani
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:35 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said that the company has elevated its CEO Karan Adani to the role of Managing Director, a position which was held by Chairman of Adani group Gautam Adani.

Gautam Adani has been re-designated as executive chairman of APSEZ.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"APSEZ, India's largest ports and logistics company, has elevated CEO Mr Karan Adani to the role of Managing Director, a position which was held by Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group," the company said in a release.

The company further said its board has also approved the appointment of Ashwani Gupta, former global Chief Operating Officer at Nissan Motors, as the new Chief Executive Officer of APSEZ.

Also Read

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Koffee with Karan Season 8: Premiere, guests, timing and where to watch

IPL 2024: Gautam Gambhir returns to Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Adani group stocks fall as Deloitte resigns as auditor for Adani Ports

Koffee with Karan, episode 2: Deol brothers talk about nepotism, Gadar 2

HMSI sees increase in sales by 27% to 317,123 units in December 2023

Investigate Religare Finvest's 8% ESPOs allotment to Saluja: Burman family

Zoomcar to turn profitable for the full year in 2024: CEO Greg Moran

Vedanta Resources' bondholders back company's debt restructuring plan

Bajaj Auto board to consider share buyback on Jan 8, stock jumps over 5%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Gautam AdaniAdani GroupAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story