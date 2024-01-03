Home / Companies / News / Zoomcar to turn profitable for the full year in 2024: CEO Greg Moran

Zoomcar to turn profitable for the full year in 2024: CEO Greg Moran

Car sharing platform gets 90% of its business in India, went public last week

Premium
Greg Moran, Co founder & CEO, Zoomcar
Aryaman Gupta New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Car sharing platform Zoomcar is on track to turn profitable for the full year in 2024, said the company’s co-founder and chief executive officer following its public listing last week.

“We were able to bring about a dramatic transformation in operating efficiency and profitability at a booking level over a span of two or three quarters, while simultaneously growing our scale by a factor of over 20 per cent,” Greg Moran told Business Standard in a video call. The Indian market comprises around 90 per cent of Zoomcar’s business.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Moran said the Bengaluru-based company, which has more than 20,000 active supply listings, managed a turnaround in 2023. “In the first quarter of calendar year 2023, we were bringing in a loss of up to Rs 500 per booking. By the third quarter (ended September), we were able to invert that to becoming up to Rs 700 positive,” he said.

He denied recent reports that the Delhi government’s transport department has cancelled Zoomcar’s operating licence.

“Through the Zoomcar model, we essentially act as an aggregator for leasing. The business doesn’t operate under the purview of any operating licence tied to a self-drive or motor vehicles act. It has no bearing on our platform or the overall business. Delhi remains one of our top three markets across the country and we anticipate the market to grow very well,” Moran said.

The company, which was founded in 2013 and is focused on emerging markets, connects hosts with customers who can choose from a selection of cars to rent.

The company went public on the NASDAQ on December 29 after merging with blank-check company Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (IOAC) via a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) deal.

“For a global platform like us which operates in multiple jurisdictions like India, other countries in Southeast Asia, and soon markets like Latin America and beyond in the coming year, getting listed on a more global exchange in the US potentially had a lot more relevance to global consumer tech,” Moran said.

The SPAC deal offered more “alignment of interest” with IOAC, an existing investor in Zoomcar, in the medium to long term.

“We are very confident in our fundamentals in terms of the growth and profitability of our platform…We are confident we will unlock significant value from the exchange over the course of the next five or six quarters,” Moran said.

The company has witnessed an uptick in demand over the past few years, especially following Covid-19. This demand is expected to fuel the firm’s growth over the next couple of years.

“There has been a major boom over the last 18 months…We are on a trajectory to grow our supply listings by as much as 5X within the next one or two years. We see tremendous headroom to grow our listings, and revenue typically tends to move closely with that,” said Moran.

The company also operates in select markets like Indonesia and Egypt.

Going into the New Year, the company plans to double down on expansion in these geographies, while looking to foray into others like that of Latin America.

“A foray into the US or European market is unlikely as our business model is focused on emerging markets,” Moran said.

Also Read

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Tata Power, Zoomcar join hands to push electric vehicle adoption in India

WhatsApp unveils HD photo sharing feature: Clearer, more enhanced images

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

Vedanta Resources' bondholders back company's debt restructuring plan

Bajaj Auto board to consider share buyback on Jan 8, stock jumps over 5%

KPI Green Energy, Emmvee ink deal for 300 MW of solar panels purchase

PFC signs MoU with Gujarat govt for power projects worth Rs 25,000 crore

Haldia Petrochemicals breaks ground on Rs 3,000 cr chemical plant in Bengal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BengaluruZoomcarcar industryonline platform

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story