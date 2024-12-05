Global cos to be affected by Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China

President-elect Donald Trump in late November pledged tariffs on the United States' three largest trading partners - Canada, Mexico and China - detailing how he will implement campaign promises that could trigger trade wars.

Here are companies that may be affected (by sector, in alphabetical order):

AUTOMAKERS

AUDI

Volkswagen's Audi plant in San Jose Chiapa, Mexico, makes the Q5, employing just over 5,000 people. It produced nearly 176,000 cars in 2023, its website showed. In the first half of 2024, nearly 40,000 were exported to the US, according to the Mexican Automotive Manufacturers Association.

BMW

BMW's plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, produces the 3 Series, 2 Series Coupe and M2, with nearly all the output going to the US and other markets worldwide, according to the carmaker. From 2027, it will produce the all-electric 'Neue Klasse' model line.

BYD

Chinese EV maker BYD has been scouting for locations to build a plant in Mexico but has said repeatedly that the factory will serve the domestic market and not produce cars to be sold in the US

HONDA MOTOR

Honda Motor sends 80 per cent of its Mexican output to the US market and its chief operating officer Shinji Aoyama warned on Nov. 6 that it would have to think about shifting production if the US were to impose permanent tariffs on vehicles imported from the country.

JAC MOTORS

JAC Motors has since 2017 had a joint venture in Mexico with Giant Motors to assemble JAC brand vehicles.

SAIC-owned MG in August announced plans to build a plant in the country.

KIA CORP

South Korea's Kia Corp has a factory in Mexico that makes its own vehicles and a small number of Santa Fe SUVs for its affiliate Hyundai Motor for US exports.

MAZDA

Mazda exported around 120,000 vehicles from Mexico to the United States in 2023. Mazda President Masahiro Moro said on Nov. 7 that the tariff issue is "not a problem that can be solved by individual companies" and it would carefully examine the details before deciding its response.

NISSAN MOTOR

Nissan Motor has two plants in Mexico where it makes the Sentra, Versa and Kicks models for the US market. It produced nearly 505,000 vehicles in Mexico in the first nine months of 2024. The company does not disclose how many of those were exported to the US market.

STELLANTIS

Stellantis operates two assembly plants in Mexico: Saltillo, which makes Ram pick-ups and vans, and Toluca, for the Jeep Compass mid-sized SUV. The Franco-Italian group also owns two assembly plants in Ontario, Canada: Windsor, where it makes Chrysler models, and Brampton, currently under retooling and scheduled to resume production in 2025 with a new Jeep model.

TOYOTA MOTOR

Toyota Motor builds its Tacoma pick-up truck at two plants in Mexico. It sold more than 230,000 of them in the US

in 2023, representing about 10 per cent of its total sales in that market. Toyota used to produce the Tacoma in the US but now ships all of them from Mexico, which accounts for most of the production at the plants.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen's factory in Puebla is the largest auto plant in Mexico and one of the largest in the VW Group, according to the carmaker's website. Nearly 350,000 cars were made there in 2023, including the Jetta, Tiguan and Taos, all for export to the US

AUTO SUPPLIERS

AUTOLIV

Sweden's Autoliv, the world largest maker of airbags and seat belts, said it employs around 15,000 staff in Mexico, declining to comment on exports into the US from there.

MICHELIN

Tyre maker Michelin has two plants in Mexico -- Queretaro and Leon -- and three in Canada: Pictou, Bridgewater and Waterville.

YANFENG

Chinese seat maker Yanfeng Automotive Interiors have been producing in Mexico for years to supply automakers including General Motors and Toyota, which had relocated their capacity to Mexico to lower costs.

OTHERS

Other part makers with plants in Mexico serving automotive production for the US market include Italian tyremaker Pirelli , Italian premium brake maker Brembo and Italy's Eurogroup Laminations.

Eurogroup Laminations, which has Tesla among its clients, specialises in stators and rotors, two key components of electric motors and generators.

US automaker Tesla encouraged its Chinese suppliers to set up plants in Mexico in 2023 to mainly supply its planned factory in Mexico.

Tesla originally planned to start production in Mexico in early 2025 but has largely shifted to an expansion plan for its Texas plant.

ELECTRONICS

FOXCONN

The world's biggest electronics contract manufacturer Foxconn is building a giant artificial intelligence server factory in collaboration with Nvidia in Mexico.

It plans to start production early in 2025 making a liquid-cooled server containing Nvidia's new and powerful Blackwell family of AI chips.

LENOVO

Chinese computer maker Lenovo produces servers and other data centre products at a massive site in Monterrey, Mexico, which it expanded in 2021. It said at the time that all of its data centre products for the North American market are manufactured in Monterrey.

LG ELECTRONICS

South Korea's LG Electronics makes TVs, home appliances and EV parts at its Mexican sites. It said on Nov. 26 that it is reviewing possibilities including changes in trade policies.

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS

South Korea's Samsung Electronics makes TVs and home appliances in Mexico and exports them to the US

FOOD & DRINK

CAMPARI

Italian spirits group Campari has three production sites in Mexico, the main one producing tequila under their brand Espolon, and one in Canada, producing a brand of Canadian whisky (Forty Creek), according to their latest sustainability report.

They have no production sites in China. According to Citi, Campari imports 27 per cent of its US sales from Mexico and Canada.

RETAIL

FIVE BELOW

The discount store operator said it imports at least 60 per cent of its products from China and was already working with many of its vendor partners and overseas sourcing teams to mitigate the impact of potential tariffs.

"First of all, the tariffs, it's still a potential. We don't know where that's going to go. It's a total uncertainty," said COO and interim CEO Kenneth Bull.

H&M

Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M said it is "continuously looking into risks linked to tariffs". China is one of the biggest manufacturing markets for Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M, which sells in the United States.

"We are focusing on securing our processes to minimise any negative impact on our supply chain so that we can continue serving our store and online customers in the US going forward," the company said in a statement.

PACKAGED GOODS COMPANIES

P&G

Procter & Gamble and Unilever are among big packaged goods companies exposed to tariffs on imports from Mexico, data shows.

About 10 per cent of P&G's shipments in the three months to end-September were from Mexico, according to import data provider ImportYeti. Around 2 per cent of Unilever's sea imports into the United States come from Mexico, the data shows.