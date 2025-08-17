KEC International bags ₹1,402 crore projects in T&D, civil and cables

KEC International, a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major, has secured new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D), civil, and cables and conductors businesses.

Vimal Kejriwal, managing director and chief executive officer, KEC International, said: “In the India T&D business, we have expanded our customer base by securing a prestigious order from a reputed private player. We are also encouraged by the repeat order secured from a leading private developer in the Buildings and Factories (B&F) segment in India.”

The company’s T&D business won projects including a 765 kV transmission line order from a privately held company in India, along with the supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas region. In the civil segment, it bagged a repeat order for a high-rise residential project from a real estate developer in northern India.

Its cables and conductors business received orders for the supply of various types of cables and conductors in both domestic and overseas markets. The company expects the fresh orders to aid in meeting its annual growth target. “With these additions, our year-to-date (YTD) order intake has surpassed ₹8,400 crore. These orders, along with those announced earlier this year, will substantially contribute towards our targeted growth going forward,” it said. Last month, the company had won orders worth ₹1,509 crore across various business sectors. In July, the company’s T&D business secured multiple projects, including 400 kV quad transmission line orders in India and 500/400/220 kV overhead transmission line projects in overseas markets.