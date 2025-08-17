Bidders file fresh JAL plans as CoC weighs challenge round decision

The five resolution applicants for insolvent firm Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) have submitted revised plans after a round of negotiations with lenders, who asked them to do away with conditionalities in their proposals, according to people in the know.

The committee of creditors (CoC) is likely to decide whether to discuss the commercials of the plans again with the bidders or go for a challenge round where all applicants would bid for the company in real time on Monday, sources said.

ALSO READ: JAL insolvency: Jaiprakash Infratech to challenge bid rejection in court The revised plans, however, sources said, are only slightly different from the original for most bidders with certain conditionalities still attached.

Meanwhile, PNC Infratech became the third bidder to apply for the approval of Competition Commission of India for its proposal to take over JAL, after Adani Group and Dalmia Bharat. The CCI had approved the acquisition plan for Dalmia Bharat on August 5. The plans of Adani group and PNC Infra are under the review by the antitrust regulator. The CoC separately met with the bidders — Adani Group, Dalmia Group, Vedanta Group, Jindal Power (JPL), and PNC Infratech- to study the commercial and legal aspects of their plans. Most bids remain contingent on the outcome of a key legal case surrounding Jaiprakash’s 1,000-hectare Sports City project in Greater Noida. One of the bidders Jaypee Infratech, now owned by Mumbai-based Suraksha group, is planning to move the court to appeal against the rejection of its offer by the resolution professional (RP). The RP had rejected its offer citing lack of adequate earnest deposit money.