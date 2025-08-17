Acer eyes No 2 slot in India PC market within three quarters on AI push

After completing 25 years in the Indian market in FY25, Taiwanese major Acer is targeting the number two position in the Indian personal computer (PC) market, aiming to overtake Lenovo within the next three quarters. The growth, a top executive said, will be driven by demand for AI-powered PCs and retail expansion into tier-III and tier-IV cities.

Of the 14–15 million PC market annually, HP leads with about 30 per cent share, followed by Lenovo at 19.9 per cent and Acer at 15.35 per cent. The other two in the top five are Dell with 10.4 per cent and Asus with 8 per cent. India’s PC market comprises roughly 4 million desktops, 4 million notebooks, and 6 million laptops.

“In the last two years, our market share has grown in leaps and bounds by acquiring share from other brands. We are optimistic that we should be in the number two position within the next two to three quarters. We are around 15 per cent now, and would like to be between 18–20 per cent to be number two,” said Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India. Acer partnered with Plumage Solutions to expand domestic manufacturing of IT hardware, inaugurating a new facility in Puducherry last week. The state-of-the-art plant will produce computer monitors, All-in-One (AIO) desktops, servers, workstations, and power adapters, helping the company scale operations in India.

“Our focus remains on providing value to Indian customers. We will continue to stay committed to introducing more products, expanding manufacturing capacity, and developing a stronger ecosystem,” Goel said. According to him, India’s PC market is valued at Rs 40,000–50,000 crore annually and is expected to grow at 5–6 per cent per annum over the next five to six years. The company is betting heavily on AI-powered PCs to drive growth. “One of the areas where we have the potential to grow faster is the laptop market, both for consumers and enterprises. AI is going to gain momentum. As we move forward, more customers will adopt AI for fresh and replacement purchases. Our strategy is adoption of the right value proposition, specifications, and technology solutions at a faster pace,” Goel said.