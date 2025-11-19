Home / Companies / News / KEC International sees no material impact on existing Powergrid contracts

KEC International sees no material impact on existing Powergrid contracts

The company said it is examining various options available, including legal recourse/approaching PGCIL for reconsideration of the matter

KEC International (Photo: Trade Brains)
KEC International (Photo: Trade Brains)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

KEC International on Wednesday said the company sees "no bearing" on the execution of existing contracts from Powergrid, after being excluded from participating in future tenders by the state-owned transmission player.

The company has issued a clarification after receiving a communication from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) that it has been excluded for a period of nine months related to an earlier issue.

In a statement to exchanges, KEC International said it "does not foresee any material impact on its ongoing operations or financial position".

The company said it is examining various options available, including legal recourse/approaching PGCIL for reconsideration of the matter.

In a filing to exchanges on Tuesday, KEC International informed "receiving a letter from PGCIL informing that the company has been excluded from participating in tenders of PGCIL and award of contracts by it for a period of 9 months... for alleged transgression of contractual provisions, in relation to an earlier matter..."  As per the company statement, KEC International has an order intake of Rs 17,066 crore in year to date (YTD) FY26, a year-on-year growth of 17 per cent. The share of PGCIL in this year's order intake is 4 per cent as compared to their share of 27 per cent in the previous year's order intake.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Easebuzz secures authorisation to operate as full-stack payment aggregator

Reliance Consumer Products debuts Waggies in India's pet-care space

L&T secures deal to manufacture BvS10 Sindhu vehicles for Indian Army

Adani sells 13% AWL Agri stake to Wilmar unit as part of major divestment

Oil India ropes in France's TotalEnergies for deepsea oil, gas hunt

Topics :KEC InternationalPowerGridRPG group

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story