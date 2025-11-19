Home / Companies / News / Easebuzz secures authorisation to operate as full-stack payment aggregator

Fintech firm Easebuzz has received RBI approval to function as a full-service payment aggregator, enabling online, offline and cross-border payment capabilities across its merchant network

Easebuzz
Easebuzz said the approval allows it to offer merchants full-stack payment solutions, including online payment acceptance, in-person payments through PoS and UPI soundbox, and cross-border inward and outward transactions. (Company image)
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:59 PM IST
Fintech firm Easebuzz on Wednesday said the company was authorised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a full-service payment aggregator (PA), offering services across online, offline and cross-border payments.
 
This comes after the banking regulator authorised players such as Infibeam Avenues and PayU to operate as payment aggregators – physical (PA-P) for offline digital transactions.
 
Easebuzz said the approval allows it to offer merchants full-stack payment solutions, including online payment acceptance, in-person payments through PoS and UPI soundbox, and cross-border inward and outward transactions.
 
Banks and fintechs deploy PoS and soundbox devices to enable acceptance of digital payments across physical stores in the country. A PA-P licence covers such devices.
 
A PA is one that facilitates transactions where both the acceptance device and payment instrument are physically present in close proximity while making the transaction, according to the RBI.
 
“This milestone reflects our long-standing commitment in building compliant, scalable and secure payment solutions for Indian businesses,” said Rohit Prasad, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Easebuzz.
 
He added, “This also stands testimony to RBI’s progressive approach in reducing entry barriers and propelling the industry forward through innovation and an integrated payments ecosystem across online, offline and cross-border transactions.”
 
The RBI’s nod to operate as a cross-border PA expands the firm’s ability to serve export-focused businesses catering to global customers.
 
The company claims to serve more than 2.5 lakh merchants, processing 3 million transactions per day, and has an annualised Gross Transaction Value (GTV) exceeding $50 billion.
 
The payments company reported revenue of Rs 656 crore and a net profit of Rs 19 crore in FY2024-25.

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

