Reliance Consumer Products debuts Waggies in India's pet-care space

Reliance Consumer Products has forayed into the pet-care market with Waggies, an affordable nutrition-focused brand that includes trial packs aimed at attracting first-time consumers

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail
With this segment entry, RCPL now competes with the likes of Nestlé India’s Nestlé Purina, Mars Petcare, which houses the Pedigree and Whiskas brands.
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), has entered the pet-care market with an affordable brand — Waggies.
 
Waggies is priced at Rs 199 and Waggies Pro starting at Rs 249. It also comes in a 100g trial pack at Rs 20 to bring new consumers into the fold.
 
Ketan Mody, executive director, RCPL, said, “Waggies is formulated to deliver superior value — balancing enhanced nutrition with affordability. It comes with key benefits of extra protein, prebiotics for digestive support and it provides balanced all-day energy along with joint health, skin and coat health. We believe every pet must have access to the right nutrition and every pet parent must have access to global quality products without digging deep into their pockets. Developed after deep scientific research and priced at affordable rates, Waggies and Waggies Pro will soon be the most preferred choice for every pet parent.”
 
With this segment entry, RCPL now competes with the likes of Nestlé India’s Nestlé Purina, Mars Petcare, which houses the Pedigree and Whiskas brands. Godrej Consumer Products also marked its entry in the segment with Godrej Ninja.
 

Topics :Company NewsReliance RetailReliance Group

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

