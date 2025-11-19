Home / Companies / News / Adani sells 13% AWL Agri stake to Wilmar unit as part of major divestment

Adani sells 13% AWL Agri stake to Wilmar unit as part of major divestment

Adani Commodities LLP sold 16.9 crore (13 per cent) shares in AWL to Lence Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, according to a regulatory filing

Adani Wilmar
Adani Wilmar | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani group has sold an additional 13 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) to a subsidiary of Wilmar International through an off-market transaction.

Adani Commodities LLP sold 16.9 crore (13 per cent) shares in AWL to Lence Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, according to a regulatory filing.

The sale is part of the broader stake-divestment plan announced earlier this year, under which Wilmar agreed to acquire between 11 per cent and 20 per cent of AWL Agri Business at a price of Rs 275 per share.

While the filings by Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of Adani group and the parent of ACL, as well as AWL did not discover the sale price, going by Rs 275 apiece, the acquisition cost comes to Rs 4,646 crore.

ACL held 20 per cent in AWL. After the sale, it now holds 9.09 crore or 7 per cent of AWL.

After buying 13 per cent, Lence now holds 56.94 per cent of AWL.

As part of the transaction framework, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and Wilmar International, through Lence Pte Ltd, have also agreed to terminate their shareholders' agreement dating back to 1999.

Last week, Lence Pte Ltd announced that it would acquire the 13 per cent stake from Adani Commodities for Rs 4,650 crore.

This follows Adani Group's July 2025 announcement of its plan to divest a 20 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) to Singapore-based Wilmar International for Rs 7,150 crore, as part of a strategy to exit the FMCG business and refocus on its core infrastructure portfolio.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Oil India ropes in France's TotalEnergies for deepsea oil, gas hunt

L&T secures deal to manufacture BvS10 Sindhu vehicles for Indian Army

Elon Musk's xAI in advanced talks to raise $15 bn at $230 bn valuation

NBCC sells 609 housing units in Greater Noida via auction for ₹1,070 cr

Income Tax officials conduct probe at Waaree Energies' offices, facilities

Topics :Adani GroupWilmar InternationalAdani Wilma

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story