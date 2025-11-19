Adani sells 13% AWL Agri stake to Wilmar unit as part of major divestment

Adani group has sold an additional 13 per cent stake in AWL Agri Business Ltd (formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd) to a subsidiary of Wilmar International through an off-market transaction.

Adani Commodities LLP sold 16.9 crore (13 per cent) shares in AWL to Lence Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Wilmar International, according to a regulatory filing.

The sale is part of the broader stake-divestment plan announced earlier this year, under which Wilmar agreed to acquire between 11 per cent and 20 per cent of AWL Agri Business at a price of Rs 275 per share.

While the filings by Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship firm of Adani group and the parent of ACL, as well as AWL did not discover the sale price, going by Rs 275 apiece, the acquisition cost comes to Rs 4,646 crore.