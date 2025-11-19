L&T secures deal to manufacture BvS10 Sindhu vehicles for Indian Army

Infra and engineering major(L&T) on Wednesday announced that it, along with British firm BAE Systems, has signed a contract with the Indian Army for the procurement of BvS10 Sindhu, a specialised all-terrain armoured vehicle.

L&T will manufacture the vehicles at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, with BAE Systems Hägglunds providing technical and design support. The agreement also includes integrated logistics support covering initial deployment, maintenance and life-cycle sustainment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The BvS10 Sindhu, originally manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds, is an upgraded variant of the BvS10 all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for India’s terrain and climate, including high altitude, desert, marshland, and amphibious environments, the company said.

Adding to it, Tommy Gustafsson Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, said, "We are proud to support India’s defence modernisation through this licensing programme, which embodies our commitment to local manufacturing and technology transfer under the Make in India initiative".

“This contract marks a significant milestone in India’s defence landscape under the Make in India initiative and reaffirms L&T’s strengths in systems engineering and manufacturing of defence-critical requirements at industrial scale, complemented by a proven vehicle platform and the global defence credentials of BAE Systems”, said Arun Ramchandani, senior vice president and head of L&T’s precision engineering business.

L&T's other defence orders

Last month, L&T also announced that it secured a contract to produce advanced medium altitude long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Indian armed forces.

L&T Q2 FY26 results

L&T reported a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), on the back of strong order momentum.

Its revenue from operations increased 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹67,984 crore during Q2 FY26.