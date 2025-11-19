Home / Companies / News / L&T secures deal to manufacture BvS10 Sindhu vehicles for Indian Army

L&T secures deal to manufacture BvS10 Sindhu vehicles for Indian Army

Under the new contract, L&T will build the BvS10 Sindhu in India with BAE Systems providing technical support, delivering a high-mobility armoured platform tailored for diverse and extreme terrains

Larsen & Toubro
L&T will manufacture the vehicles at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, with BAE Systems Hägglunds providing technical and design support.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Infra and engineering major Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Wednesday announced that it, along with British firm BAE Systems, has signed a contract with the Indian Army for the procurement of BvS10 Sindhu, a specialised all-terrain armoured vehicle.

What's the deal?

L&T will manufacture the vehicles at its Armoured Systems Complex in Hazira, with BAE Systems Hägglunds providing technical and design support. The agreement also includes integrated logistics support covering initial deployment, maintenance and life-cycle sustainment, the company said in a regulatory filing. 

What is BvS10 Sindhu?

The BvS10 Sindhu, originally manufactured by BAE Systems Hägglunds, is an upgraded variant of the BvS10 all-terrain vehicle with adaptations tailored specifically for India’s terrain and climate, including high altitude, desert, marshland, and amphibious environments, the company said.
 
“This contract marks a significant milestone in India’s defence landscape under the Make in India initiative and reaffirms L&T’s strengths in systems engineering and manufacturing of defence-critical requirements at industrial scale, complemented by a proven vehicle platform and the global defence credentials of BAE Systems”, said Arun Ramchandani, senior vice president and head of L&T’s precision engineering business.
 
Adding to it, Tommy Gustafsson Rask, managing director of BAE Systems Hägglunds, said, "We are proud to support India’s defence modernisation through this licensing programme, which embodies our commitment to local manufacturing and technology transfer under the Make in India initiative". 

L&T's other defence orders

Last month, L&T also announced that it secured a contract to produce advanced medium altitude long endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the Indian armed forces.

L&T Q2 FY26 results

 
L&T reported a 16 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore during the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q2 FY26), on the back of strong order momentum.
 
Its revenue from operations increased 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹67,984 crore during Q2 FY26.
 

Topics :Larsen ToubroIndian ArmyBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

